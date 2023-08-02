Ever since the Avengers‘ movies came to a close, people have been paying a lot of attention to the series that Marvel has been creating and releasing. For instance, one of the most liked series post the Avengers era is Loki, which began streaming in June 2021, on Disney+ Hotstar. And now that the trailer for Loki season 2 is here, the hype has reignited.

Credit: YouTube

According to the 2 minute clip, Loki is on a journey to find a solution to a condition of his; Namely, time-slipping. And, along with Mobius and Sylvie, he’s also looking for a way to stop a major catastrophe from happening. Now, we’ll leave it upto you to figure out the rest of the plot!

Credit: YouTube

As expected, the new season stars Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino and Owen Wilson. We’ll be introduced to new character as well; but here’s the trailer:

And here’s how fans have responded to it:

OMG, IT'S REALLY HAPPENING!!!!! — Maria 🌻⚡🍎 (@BatCatShipper) July 31, 2023

Ooooooh! Looking forward to it. — Maria Aragon (@MariaAragon64) July 31, 2023

Loki 2 about to be best Marvel series after Loki 1 LMAO — Okayrehan (@BeastBreakker) July 31, 2023

Let's goooo, finaly the trailer — Omar Rosario Soto (@OmarRosarioSot1) July 31, 2023

That looks AMAZING 🤩 If it's even half good as this tailer is , then we are gonna have a great time watching this 😍 #Loki can't wait 🤩 https://t.co/W7g04H5lrw — Omnia (@OmniaRamadaG) July 31, 2023

Always have been, always will be μωρή τρέλα 💚🖤 https://t.co/5aAOdplAl9 — dd_laufeyson (@dd_chatzim) July 31, 2023

This will do perfectly for my mental health after September! https://t.co/DzTWkGNVai — Samiran (@sameeran24) July 31, 2023

OMG MY BABYGIRL MOBIUS IS BACK!!! and loki is there https://t.co/hDIi27YbeY — jules (@STARKSW3B) July 31, 2023

Let's hope #Loki can get it done. Marvel needs a win. https://t.co/QvG8h7mVnb — The Frank Torres Report (@ftrtoday) July 31, 2023

The aesthetic on #Loki is so good. And this looks like it just builds on it, I can't wait to see what is going to happen in season 2. https://t.co/q0A8w3WFel — Peder Nerdologists (@TheScando) July 31, 2023

Screaming crying throwing up I need this now https://t.co/R69jUa5SXN — Jenna🐺 (@jennamcnultyxx) July 31, 2023

Loki Season 2 is all set to start streaming on October 6, are you ready?