Following the smash-hit that Spider-Man: No Way Home was, huge expectations have been pinned on Marvel movies this year as well. By the looks of it, 2022 is also a heavy year for Marvel releases. The upcoming superhero content in the pipeline will introduce some new protagonists along with crafty villains. With a bunch of fresh characters, who will make it to the screens from the comics this time, it might get difficult for us to keep track of the new faces.





We have made a quick rundown of everything on the MCU horizon so that you don't have to look up for them. Thank us later!

Now let’s take a closer look at the new Marvel films and series in store this year — that we know about.

1. Morbius

As the pandemic has raged, the first Marvel film of the year earlier slated to release in January has been pushed by three months. In the film, which is part of Sony’s Spider-Man cinematic universe, Jared Leto plays an antihero Michael Morbius. He embarks on a search for a cure to treat a rare blood disease. But ends up in a cave filled with bats and that results in his vampire transformation. Helmed by Daniel Espinosa, the film also features Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris, Al Madrigal and Tyrese Gibson.

Release date: April 1

2. Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness

After lending a hand to Spider-Man to clear up the mess in the multi-verse, Doctor Strange will now show up in his own Multiverse of Madness. However, he will not tackle things on his own this time. Wanda Maximoff aka Scarlet Witch will be joining Strange but won’t likely be an ally. Directed by Sam Raimi, who helmed the original Spider-Man trilogy, the film also stars Benedict Wong, Rachel McAdams, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and Xochitl Gomez.

Release date: May 6

3. Thor: Love And Thunder

The sequel directed by Taika Waititi will reunite Thor with Jane Foster. She will take up the moniker of Thor with all his powers as well as get her own armour. After several delays, Thor: Love and Thunder will release in the midst of the summer. Besides Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie, some of the Guardians of the Galaxy such as Star-Lord and Drax will also join in. Christian Bale will debut as Gorr, the revenge-driven God Butcher.

Release date: July 8

4. Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse

Miles Morales will return to the screens after a long gap of four years. He will reclaim his fame with the first part of the much-anticipated sequel Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. Probably one of the best Spider-Man films, Sony's animated film was too good to keep as a stand-alone.

Gwen Stacey will be back as Spider-Woman, Oscar Isaac's Spider-Man will get a larger role and the Japanese Spider-Man will make his debut. Interestingly, the trailer of the film also had a few shots of Spidey swinging through India.

Release date: October 7

5. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Fans have been waiting eagerly to meet the new Black Panther. But we know the least about this project yet. However, it is expected that the follow-up film will address the passing of Chadwick Boseman and the rise of the next Black Panther. Letitia Wright will reprise her role as Shuri and fans even suspect that she could be one of the potential successors. Besides her, M'Baku could also make a claim for that title.

On the other hand, Wakanda Forever will introduce us to Riri Williams aka Ironheart, an inventor who creates her own suit of armour.



Release date: November 11

6. Ms. Marvel

A brand new character will be introduced into the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the upcoming series slated to release in 2022. The titular role will be essayed by a teenager, who is a giant Captain Marvel fan. Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel will be portrayed by Iman Vellani making it her debut role. With shape-shifting abilities, Khan is Marvel's first Muslim character with their own comic book.

Release date: TBA

7. Moon Knight

Originally conceived as an anti-hero, the character was later reintroduced as a costumed vigilante who intends to fight crime. Oscar Isaac will headline the Marvel project and debut as Marc Spector aka Moon Knight, who will finally reach the screens from the pages of the comics. Spector suffers from Dissociative Identity Disorder (DID) and doesn’t have one but three alter egos.

Release date: TBA

8. She-Hulk

She-Hulk, which will put the focus on Banner’s cousin, is set to land this year. As per comics, Jennifer Walters, played by Tatiana Maslany, receives blood transfusion from her relative Bruce Banner. The Disney Plus show will mark the debut of the character but unlike Bruce she would find a coach (in Banner of course) to better handle her “anger and fear”-based transformations.

Release date: TBA

9. Secret Invasion

Skrulls, the shape-shifting aliens who have been infiltrating Earth for years, will return with the Disney+ series. The show will reunite super-spy Nick Fury and Skrull Talos, who earlier featured in Captain Marvel and Spider-Man: Far From Home. Details about Secret Invasion are still under the wraps but we know that Olivia Colman, Emilia Clarke, Christopher McDonald, Killian Scott, and Kingsley Ben-Adir will be joining the mix.

Release date: TBA

10. The Guardians Of The Galaxy Holiday Special

Before we witness the last instalment of Guardians of the Galaxy in 2023, Marvel will drop it’s first television special. James Gunn, the franchise filmmaker, will direct the holiday special which follows Groot's return on Planet X. Besides that, Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel, Karen Gillan, and Pom Klementieff are also expected to be a part of the show.

Release date: December 2022

So far Marvel's 2022 line up looks pretty good!