The most awaited event for all the music buffs out there is coming to India. Yup, Lollapalooza India just revealed its lineup, and it has got everyone excited. The event is going to take place on January 28 and 29th at the Mahalaxmi Race Course in Mumbai, and it looks quite promising.

THE MOMENT WE'VE ALL BEEN WAITING FOR!



40 artists across a wide variety of sounds, styles & eras. This is Lollapalooza India 2023!



Tickets out now on 𝘄𝘄𝘄.𝗹𝗼𝗹𝗹𝗮𝗶𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗮.𝗰𝗼𝗺 pic.twitter.com/mBH54XwwBK — Lollapalooza India (@LollaIndia) November 3, 2022

It’s obviously going to be an expensive affair, as reportedly the ticket price ranges from almost ₹9000 to ₹65000. While many look forward to this event, we couldn’t help but wonder what more could have been done with this money! And here are some astonishing discoveries we made.

1. Ever dreamed of living in South Bombay? Well, with Lollapalooza ticket money you could rent a flat on Peddar road.

2. No one should be shied away from pleasure. With this amount, you could almost give 10 of your friends a vibrator.

3. You could take a four-day trip to Dubai and explore some of the best places there.

4. High-five if you’re a momos lover! If the cost of the momo plate is Rs 80, you could almost get 812 plates from the Lollapalooza ticket money. Just imagine that.

5. While we still couldn’t spot the difference between iPhone 13 & 14. With Lollapalooza ticket money we could actually buy an iPhone 13.

6. A 166 cups of Java chip frappuccino at Starbucks. This revelation made my day already!

7. A 94 months premium Netflix subscription. The Netflix Premium plan offers 4K HDR streaming across a phone, tablet, computer, or TV.

8. The smog in Delhi is the talk of the town. You could gift someone or buy 7 air purifiers with that money.

9. Open a Public Provident Fund account and take a step towards long-term investment.

10. Grab twenty 750ml bottles of Jack Daniel’s Tennessee.

What would you do with that money? Let us know in the comment section.

