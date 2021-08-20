You cannot deny Lord Bobby's versatility. I mean, we had Bobbympics. We saw him wearing air pods before anyone could launch it. He also taught us to do a swab test even before Covid-19 existed.

Wow, he truly deserves the name "Lord Bobby". This time we come to you with how Lord Bobby did Kabir Singh before Kabir Singh's existence.

Do you think I am lying? Have a look on your own.



Lord Bobby did Kabir Singh before Kabir Singh's existence pic.twitter.com/UpLqyU1u6a — Bobbywood (@Bobbywood_) August 19, 2021

The movie's name is Aashiq and, we see how Bobby is threatening Karishma and her family. And no doubt Kabir Singh was a problematic film.

This is what netizens have to say about it.



ye to kabir singh ke level se bhi upar hai .. full pagal. — Raf (@vamos_raf) August 19, 2021

Lord Bobby did it better — Arun Ganesh (@arunganesh1203) August 19, 2021

Bollywood makes movies on feminism.



Bollywood: 🤫 — WikiLeaks ιη∂ια 2.0 (@Satyan_beshi) August 19, 2021

THIS is why Twitter needs a dislike button. 😶 — Asoj (@tofours) August 19, 2021

Means Sandeep vanga copied this movie and turned it into Arjun reddy — Jeet Dutta (@Dutta_Jeet99) August 19, 2021

This is wayy better then the kabir singh one 😂😂😂😂 — Faixan (@syedfaizan20_) August 20, 2021

Lord Bobby is the standard — b... (@A_denial_) August 19, 2021

Oh my gosh you are outstanding 🤣🤣🤣 — Canna (@Callous143) August 19, 2021

What are your comments on this one?