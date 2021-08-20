You cannot deny Lord Bobby's versatility. I mean, we had Bobbympics. We saw him wearing air pods before anyone could launch it. He also taught us to do a swab test even before Covid-19 existed.
Wow, he truly deserves the name "Lord Bobby". This time we come to you with how Lord Bobby did Kabir Singh before Kabir Singh's existence.
Do you think I am lying? Have a look on your own.
The movie's name is Aashiq and, we see how Bobby is threatening Karishma and her family. And no doubt Kabir Singh was a problematic film.
This is what netizens have to say about it.
Lord Bobby did it better— Arun Ganesh (@arunganesh1203) August 19, 2021
THIS is why Twitter needs a dislike button. 😶— Asoj (@tofours) August 19, 2021
Oh my gosh you are outstanding 🤣🤣🤣— Canna (@Callous143) August 19, 2021
What are your comments on this one?