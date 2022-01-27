Failed relationships or marriages are part of everyone's life. No one is spared from the trouble of heartbreaks, even celebrities.

Sadly, we live in a society where finding love again or getting married after a divorce is still a taboo. But, hey, love is beautiful, and you can cherish it whenever you want.

Let's look at some love stories of celebrities that redefined the meaning of love for us and didn't give a damn about society's rules!

1. Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor

Malaika Arora was married to Arbaz Khan for 18 years before she found companionship with Arjun Kapoor. She discovered love in her 40's, hence proving life doesn't end in your 30's.

2. Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar, much in love, the couple are rumoured to be married soon. Farhan was previously married to Adhuna Bhabani and the couple parted ways in 2017.

3. Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor

Saif Ali Khan split with Amrita Singh after 13 years of togetherness in 2004. The couple has two children Ibrahim and Sara together. It was in 2008 when Saif and Kareena met on the sets of the movie Tashan and fell in love. They got married in 2012, and have two sons, Taimur and Jeh.

4. Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades

Arjun Rampal and Mehr Jesia were married for 21 years until they got divorced in 2019. The couple set a true example of how successful co-parenting looks like. Arjun is dating Gabriella Demetriades for a few years now. The couple welcomed their first child Arik together in 2019.

5. Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi

Dia was married to Sahil Sangha, and the couple was divorced in 2019. She found love in Vaibhav Rekhi, and the couple got married in an intimate wedding in 2021.

6. Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu

Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu got married in 2016 and are growing together. Karan had two unsuccessful marriages before he married Bipasha.

7. Kalki Koechlin and Guy Hershberg

Kalki Koechlin and Anurag Kashyap were married in 2011 and officially got divorced in 2015. Kalki is now dating Guy Hershberg, and they have a baby together.

8. Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda

Pulkit Samrat was married to Shweta Rohira. But things didn't work out between them, and they were divorced in 2015. He is dating Kriti Kharbanda, and they have made the relationship official on social media.

9. Sanjay Dutt and Manyata

Sanjay Dutt had two unsuccessful marriages until he finally found his lady love Manyata. The couple got married in 2008 and have stayed together.

10. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Meghan Markle married Trevor Engelson in 2011 after they dated for several years. The marriage lasted for two years, and the couple divorced in 2013. Meghan met Prince Harry in 2016, and since then, the couple has blossomed together.

11. Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox was married to actor Brian Austin Green, and the couple got divorced in 2020. She recently announced her engagement to boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly. Tbh their Instagram post screams love!

Can we please normalise finding love after marriage?

