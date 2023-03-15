S.S. Rajamouli’s RRR created history at the 95th Academy Awards, with Naatu Naatu winning in the Best Original Song category. Seeing MM Keeravani and Chandrabose, the composers of the track, holding the Oscar was a proud moment for desis around the world.
Naturally, their Oscars acceptance speech went viral. Keeravani shared how he grew up listening to The Carpenters, the popular American brother-sister vocal duo of Karen and Richard Carpenter, from the 70s. He even turned his speech into the tweaked lyrics of the famous track ‘Top of the World.’
“There was only one wish on my mind and so was Rajamouli and my family’s. RRR has to win, the pride of every Indian and, must put me on the top of the world.”
While we all heard his words intently, it seems Malayalam media made a BIG error in translation by mistaking the vocal duo in his Oscar speech for actual carpenters.
Take a look at this thread shared by Kerala journalist S.R.Praveen
People aren’t happy with this blunder. Twitter’s calling out the silly reporting by the regional media.
Earlier this week, we saw a mainstream Indian English news channel confusing RRR actor Edward Sonnenblick with a former computer intelligence consultant who was the NSA whistleblower in 2013, Edward Snowden.
Incidents like these are a reminder that a little fact-check can go a long way. Especially if you’re a journalist.