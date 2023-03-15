S.S. Rajamouli’s RRR created history at the 95th Academy Awards, with Naatu Naatu winning in the Best Original Song category. Seeing MM Keeravani and Chandrabose, the composers of the track, holding the Oscar was a proud moment for desis around the world.

Credits: Twitter

ADVERTISEMENT Naturally, their Oscars acceptance speech went viral. Keeravani shared how he grew up listening to The Carpenters, the popular American brother-sister vocal duo of Karen and Richard Carpenter, from the 70s. He even turned his speech into the tweaked lyrics of the famous track ‘ Top of the World.’

“There was only one wish on my mind and so was Rajamouli and my family’s. RRR has to win, the pride of every Indian and, must put me on the top of the world.”

While we all heard his words intently, it seems Malayalam media made a BIG error in translation by mistaking the vocal duo in his Oscar speech for actual carpenters.

Take a look at this thread shared by Kerala journalist S.R.Praveen

ADVERTISEMENT Asianet went further with #Keeravani 's caroenters story, with a description on how he grew up listening to "മരത്തിൽ പണി എടുക്കുന്നവരുടെ തട്ടും മുട്ടും" pic.twitter.com/nem3YJfwFg — S.R.Praveen (@myopiclenses) March 13, 2023

People aren’t happy with this blunder. Twitter’s calling out the silly reporting by the regional media.

Thank God he did not grow up listening to Queen. https://t.co/OVihaUTA1a — Dhananjay (@Dhaanu) March 15, 2023

**Malayalam — Rupa Murthy (@rupamurthy1) March 14, 2023

Foolish reporting without double checking what Mr Keeravani had conveyed. https://t.co/du6PlJikkJ — Dhananjay | धनंजय | ಧನಂಜಯ್ 🇮🇳 (@djrh1304) March 14, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT BTW… that guy not only mentioned Carpenters… but he also sang a modified version of "Top of the world"… a famous hit by Carpenters… and still the media dodos didnt get it?… @RituRathaur… https://t.co/6LH4gAPz6H — MediaCrooks (@mediacrooks) March 14, 2023

🤣😂 The real #Carpenters are laughing from The Top of the World ! https://t.co/DdfxVszQpc — Rohini Swamy (@Rohini_Swamy) March 14, 2023

Thank God he didn't say Beach Boys cause they'd give him a whole fisherman backstory https://t.co/xNfNGJMhBR — Sardinesandpyjamas (@Sardinesandpyj) March 13, 2023

But isn’t Kerala the most literate state in India! Clearly IQ isn’t equal to common sense!! https://t.co/g5700fVZis — Commentator 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@jkamath) March 14, 2023

This is the funniest shit ever and I’m not even surprised that this happened 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/qvSux53YK4 — The Dark Jith Lord (@jithboi) March 13, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT Earlier this week, we saw a mainstream Indian English news channel confusing RRR actor Edward Sonnenblick with a former computer intelligence consultant who was the NSA whistleblower in 2013, Edward Snowden.

Incidents like these are a reminder that a little fact-check can go a long way. Especially if you’re a journalist.