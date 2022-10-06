Since iPhone 14 was launched there have been many theories about how the device is no different from iPhone 13. While the price of the two has a whopping difference, the features and design remain pretty similar.

The price of the iPhone 13 is somewhere around 60k, and for iPhone 14 it’s between 80 to 1 lakhs. A Twitter user shared an incident about iPhone 14, and it has netizens in splits.

You may have heard of incidents when customers receive the wrong products, like a laptop getting replaced with Ghadi detergent soaps. But this one seems to be a profitable affair, as this person got an iPhone 14 when he ordered an iPhone 13. Yup here’s the proof:

One of my follower ordered iPhone 13 from Flipkart but he recieved iPhone 14 instead of 13 😂 pic.twitter.com/FDxi0H0szJ — Ashwin Hegde (@DigitalSphereT) October 4, 2022

This story has cracked up all netizens and they are like difference hi kya hai? And we kindaa agree with them. We have picked some hilarious responses for you, read on.

Even Apple got confused "ki dono same hi hai" https://t.co/V9HAjh2W5a — Raghav Aggarwal (@Raghav_285) October 5, 2022

They literally look the same – LOL, not surprised they made a mistake ahah https://t.co/UoU7gZiCvf — 𝗕𝗥𝗨𝗡𝗢 (@tech_instigator) October 5, 2022

I wanna be this lucky in life https://t.co/ElmbHezasw — Ghanavi (@navii_gatorr) October 5, 2022

SAME TO SAME HE THO HE 😂😂 https://t.co/2FYdVGUiGQ — Magesh Gurjar (@MageshGurjar) October 5, 2022

Can't blame them, they literally are same devices. 😂 https://t.co/1PZGYFoCDZ — Vaibhav Sharma (@TheVaibhavShrma) October 5, 2022

Actually there is no change in iphone 14 and iPhone 13. Even the chipset is same. So there is no need to get overjoy. https://t.co/up603C7KEO — Kasyap CVM (@KasyapCvm) October 5, 2022

they’re proving that its just the same phone,the difference is the sticker only https://t.co/I46rdU2yjM — W͎o͎o͎d͎i͎e͎ ͎𖤐👻 (@wydKW) October 5, 2022

Think for that person getting iphone 13 instead of 14 https://t.co/ijB4I60uYK — Kartik Gupta (@KartikG14674574) October 5, 2022

I really need to shop more on Flipkart during sales like this. https://t.co/iTM77pjjay — Febin (@FebXster) October 5, 2022

Zindagi mein aise dhoke hi to chahiye 🤌 https://t.co/7MmS7xTor8 — Mess on the way (@Messontheway) October 5, 2022

So he got the phone he ordered. https://t.co/0SbuuyF1JR — 𝙿𝚂 (@dostoyevesque) October 5, 2022

Even flipkart couldn't differentiate between the 2 models 🤣 🤣 https://t.co/XWk2jfiA7V — Arjun_Palwai (@Nameis_Dhruva) October 5, 2022

Honestly, difference kya hai?

