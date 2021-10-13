There’s no doubt that social media is a powerful tool that can make an individual famous overnight. Recently, a heartwarming clip of a young man has gone viral on social media singing a popular romantic song on the streets in order to pay his music school fees.

The video clip was originally shared by a person named Ankit Vengurlekar. In the two-minute clip, the young man named Shakeel is seen humming the song as he strums his guitar. The clip then focuses on a signboard that read, “Thank you for your contribution, it pays my music school fees.”

As soon as the clip was shared, it went viral on social media. The post was shared by actors Hrithik Roshan and Kunal Kapoor, who were absolutely impressed with the musician’s skills.

Brilliant! You can support this very talented and innovative musician from wherever you are. The power of UPI and technology 👏👏 https://t.co/pZ6NHtdK6q — Kunal Kapoor (@kapoorkkunal) October 10, 2021

Wow . How cool is this !! https://t.co/5sP4C2SlZq — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) October 10, 2021

Overwhelmed by the love, the musician re-shared the video clip on his social media account and thanked Ankit Vengurlekar for changing his life. He wrote:

Ankit sir, you literally changed my life by sharing this. I want to thank everyone who watched me perform, encouraged me and contributed to my cause. I'm very thankful and grateful to each and every one of you. I'm blessed to be able to do what I love. To this day none of my parents, families, or my friends knew what I've been up to. I want to tell you all that I am a busker (street performer) and I'm proud of it. I finally got the courage to go public about my identity. @hrithikroshan sir, @kunalkkapoor sir, thank you so much for the courage.

According to Ankit Vengurlekar’s post, Shakeel moved to Mumbai from Bangalore in order to make it big in the music industry but couldn’t afford the music diploma. However, he raised the fees in two days and even began his music classes this week.

All hail social media!

Note: All images are taken from the post unless specified otherwise.