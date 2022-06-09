The trailer for Hotstar Specials Masoom is out and it looks like the story will unravel quite a lot of mysteries. Directed by Mihir Desai, the web-series stars Bomani Irani and Samara Tijori in the primary roles, with Manjari Fadnis, Veer Rajwant Singh, Upasana Singh and Manurishi Chaddha.

From the looks of it, the psychological-thriller will focus on a complex father-daughter relationship. The show will follow a daughter’s quest to unearth the truth about her mother’s death, while she's surrounded with lies from her own family.

The series is an Indian remake of Irish drama series Blood. And, the trailer has created quite an anticipation - with its actors and a strong looking plot.

There's a lot that seems to be happening, which will probably get us biting our nails for answers. From the setting of the story to its dialogues, the trailer makes it look like a promising thriller. Masoom will also mark Boman Irani's OTT debut.

Watch the complete trailer here:

The web-series will stream from 17th June on Disney+ Hotstar.