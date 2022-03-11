With films and shows on OTT platforms, there's a lot of new content that the industry has been exploring. While, the pace is slow, there's still some change in the kind of stories and characters that we're coming across. Adaptations of films and shows is something that we've seen before, but now we're actually doing it with fresh and bold content. And, this definitely makes binge-watching our favourite thing to do.

Here are some Indian web series that are adaptations of foreign shows:

1. Aarya

This crime-thriller series is based on the Dutch drama series Penoza. Aarya marked the OTT debut of actor Sushmita Sen, and there's no denying that we loved her in the series. It's full of gutsy performances and layered character arcs, which is what keeps us engaged the entire time.

2. Out Of Love

Out of Love is an Indian adaptation of the BBC One television drama series Doctor Foster. The thriller drama revolves around a couple and the unraveling of their marriage. However, it takes too much from the original show, and drifts away from the fact that it is set in Coonoor. But, if you're fan of Rasika Dugal's performance, then you're going to fall in love with her, even more.

3. Criminal Justice

The crime-thriller, legal drama is based on the British series of the same name. The Indian version has been adapted by Sridhar Raghavan and directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia and Vishal Furia. The story explores themes like corruption, class, and bureaucracy in the country. But, the show depends largely on the actors - specifically Pankaj Tripathi and Vikrant Massey, given that they effortlessly portray their characters. The second season starring Kirti Kulhari, Khushboo Atre, and Jisshu Sengupta, saw Pankaj Tripathi reprise his role from season 1.

4. Mind The Malhotras

Mind The Malhotras is a sitcom based on Israeli comedy La Famiglia. The series revolves around a couple, who juggle life and family, one day at a time. However, for a comedy, it lacks the energy and spontaneity that we'd expect from any sitcom. The show is a light watch, but we know how Indian comedies work out, and that's not very impressive.

5. The Office

The show is an Indian adaptation of the BBC series of the same name. It tried to follow the American version of the series more closely. The only good thing that happened to the series is Gopal Dutt and even he couldn't save the embarrassing attempt, which tried too hard to be funny. It's not like we were expecting a lot, but the show definitely dissapointed, nay - angered The Office fans.

6. Hostages

Hostages is the Indian adaptation of an Israeli series of the same name. The show received mixed reviews and didn't come very close the original series in terms of the way it was delivered. The problem lies in the fact that most Indian adaptations do not experiment or bring something new to the table, they pick the emotion from the original work, scene by scene. Hostages did the same mistake, and hence couldn't hold the attention.

7. Your Honor

The show is adapted from the Israeli web series, Kvodo. The crime-thriller follows the story of a judge, and the moral conundrum he faces in order to save his son. While the pace of the show isn't the best thing about it, it still manages to build the momentum. If nothing, Jimmy Shergill should be your reason to binge-watch it.

8. Rudra: The Edge of Darkness

The series is an adaptation of the British series, Luther. Rudra: The Edge of Darkness has been received positively and there are two major reasons to it. One, Ajay Devgn's performance, which always brings in the right amount of intensity. And, the other reason is the fact that the show has its own identity and doesn't rely on the original series, in its entirety. So, if you're into psychological crime-thrillers, this is for you.

9. Call My Agent: Bollywood

The show is an Indian drama web series based on the French TV series Call My Agent. While the French series is witty, the Indian remake comes off as barely funny. Starring Aahana Kumra, Rajat Kapoor, Ayush Mehra and Sani Razdan, the series tries too hard to be a funny commentary on the industry, but often goes overboard. If the comic timing and pace were better, the show could've made a point.

10. Black Widows

Black Widows is an adaptation of the popular 2014 Finnish show, Mustat Lesket. This dark comedy is something different for the Indian audience - given that the genre hasn't been explored a lot. The script has been localised, keeping in mind that the audience will connect differently if they're able to relate more. Starring Mona Singh, Swastika Mukherjee, Shamita Shetty, Sharad Kelkar, Mohan Kapur, Parambrata Chattopadhyay,Vipul Roy, Sabyasachi Chakraborty, Aamir Ali and Raima Sen, Black Widows is a binge-worthy, one time watch.

We never said that all remakes are good.