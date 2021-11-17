After delivering an explosive end that left us shocked and intrigued, the trailer for Season 2 of SonyLiv original web series Your Honor has finally released. And Jimmy Sheirgill is back to playing a conflicted judge and concerned father.

This season brings new players in the game, as Gulshan Grover and Mahie Gill join the cast. From the looks of it, they're part of the mafia family whose son was shot dead by Judge Khosla (Sheirgill) and they are using that knowledge to blackmail Khosla.

Of course, Harman (Kunj Anand) is not one to let his brother's murder slide by with just blackmail, and Khosla (Sheirgill) is not one to let anything happen to his son, Abeer (Pulkit Makol).

As the two cross paths to avenge and protect their loved ones, crimes seem to pile up. Suffice to say, the trailer has our attention piqued. Varun Badola and Mita Vashisht also reprise their roles from Season 1.

You can watch the trailer here:

All images are screenshots from the trailer. The show will begin streaming on SonyLiv from November 19th.