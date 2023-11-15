Matthew Perry’s passing away last month felt personal. It was personal not only for the fans, but also and obviously, the people who’ve worked with him. His work as Chandler on FRIENDS made a difference in so many ways. Understandably, he did that both on and off screen. Yesterday, Matt LeBlanc and Courteney Cox shared a tribute for the late actor.

Matt LeBlanc shared a post, saying how being around Perry was always fun. He added that those were happy times, and he can never forget them. We always enjoyed enjoyed Joey and Chandler’s rapport on the show, it was refreshing to watch two men show emotion for each other. This tribute feels a lot like that.

“The times we had together are honestly among the favorite times of my life. I will always smile when I think of you.”

After LeBlanc, Courteney Cox shared a video from the sets of FRIENDS. She also added a note, to add context to the video. It was from the time when Chandler and Monica got together in London, and Matthew suggested a funny line for Courteney to say. This was out of the scene, and it was just his way to make audiences laugh. Knowing that he had a similar impact on his co-workers as he had on us, feels comforting.

Like LeBlanc said, we’ll never forget him.