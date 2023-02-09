From rose day to propose day, netizens have been churning out several hilarious memes this valentine’s week. And now, to mark the occasion of the third day – the iconic chocolate day – people have shared some hilarious – with a lot of hidden sadness – memes on social media platforms.

Let’s check these memes out, shall we?

It's a Chocolate Day, so all the chocolate making companies: pic.twitter.com/Gu9q3d6ddW — Mehul Fanawala (@MehulFanawala) February 9, 2023

Gutkha khane wale bhi aaj chocolate day mana rahe hai 🌝🤣 — OMKAR JADHAV (@OMKAR_JADHAV01) February 9, 2023

Let's celebrate this chocolate day with chocolate Maggie 👉🏻👈🏻 pic.twitter.com/V2FUN4q56f — Nikita Bambure (@_nikki_tweets) February 9, 2023

Me – pic.twitter.com/BhHl2krJwK — abhay_ydv 🇮🇳 (@abhayYabhi) February 1, 2023

Bhaiya 1 Chocolate dena to bhaiya 1 Chocolate flavor wala dena…



We all grew up! #ChocolateDay #ValentinesWeek — Ganesh Karekar (@imGkarekar) February 9, 2023

Kaise manau mai chocolate day.!

Mera wala toh gutka khata hai.🥹 — Kuris_memes (@kurim304) February 9, 2023

Dairy Milk do ya KitKat banna to tumhe uske bacho ka Mama hi hai 🫰😂#ChocolateDay #Chocolatedaymemes #Memes #memesviral — Mantasha Sultan Aziz (@mantashaaziz13) February 9, 2023

Come, let’s cry together!