This week, the United Kingdom got its first ever non-white Prime Minister in Rishi Sunak, the former Chancellor of the Exchequer and Britain’s youngest Prime Minister in recent times.

Rishi Sunak, the 42-year-old politician, is of Indian descent and was born to parents who migrated to Britain from East Africa.

While several desis are filled with extreme happiness with his success, few others couldn’t help but showcase their talent on social media through some rib-tickling memes.

Here are the best ones, have a look.

Meanwhile in UK 😀 pic.twitter.com/JxYC7Qz14k — Porinju Veliyath (@porinju) October 25, 2022

As #RishiSunak is about become UK PM ,India to send trucks full of Burnol to Pakistan pic.twitter.com/GSm3qbI3O3 — 𝒮𝒽𝒶𝒾𝓁𝑒𝓈𝒽_𝐼𝒩𝒟 भारत🇮🇳 (@Shailesh__IND) October 24, 2022

Our first mission is to bring back our ' Kohinoor '. let's goo #Sunak #Kohinoor pic.twitter.com/UvEwXp6cjt — Teju (@tejasflyingmac) October 24, 2022

Sunak Sunak sun

Sunak Sunak sun

Ta da da pic.twitter.com/zysw3SJvk8 — huh🤷‍♂️ (@_therealNobody) October 24, 2022

Well done Ashish Nehra on becoming the next UK Prime Minister. Bring 'IT' home. #Kohinoor #RishiSunak pic.twitter.com/iUceugMdBG — Kaustav Dasgupta 🇮🇳 (@KDasgupta_18) October 24, 2022

Rishi Sunak and Ashish Nehra seem to be brothers who were estranged in Kumbh Ka Mela.#Rumor

😜😆 pic.twitter.com/rMSrFOZb3r — SOCRATES (@DJSingh85016049) October 24, 2022

My foolproof plan to get back Kohinoor once Rishi Sunak becomes PM.



– Invite him to visit India.

– Kidnap him when he goes to his in laws house and got stuck in Bangalore traffic

– Send Ashish Nehra as UK PM.

– Get a bill passed to return Kohinoor



This don't require plan B — 🚛 (@DriverRamudu) October 20, 2022

PM Modi and PM #RishiSunak discussing how to get Kohinoor back to India. pic.twitter.com/mXlWR0q2r9 — Vinay (@Being_Humor) October 24, 2022

Ashish Nehra was seen proofreading his letter of candidature for the Prime ministership of UK during the IPL. pic.twitter.com/VJBAJtYRJY — Rahul (@Containment_Zon) October 24, 2022

Someone in DM : Congratulations on becoming the Prime minister of UK

Ashish Nehra : pic.twitter.com/Zk1EtZt1SN — SwatKat💃 (@swatic12) October 25, 2022

Indians from the day one when #RishiSunak announced as UK Pm: pic.twitter.com/dVc4VdTYE0 — Gk (@ggk____) October 25, 2022

Not even a day since Rishi Sunak has become PM and memes have started already loooool



This one is a proper piss take 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/jW5wZaX1Xr — Shiite Happens (@Shiite_Happens) October 24, 2022

Indian freedom fighter watching Rishi Sunak becoming the Prime Minister of England. pic.twitter.com/4JNcdYZWDh — Savage2.0 (@Meme_Canteen) October 24, 2022