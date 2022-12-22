FIFA World Cup, which came to a glorious end last week, kept each football fan on the edge of their seats. There were a bunch of pictures that went viral during the entire match. In fact, Lionel Messi’s WC victory post dethroned the iconic egg to become the most-liked picture on Instagram.

Apart from that, another picture from the match caught the attention of a desi film critic and she believes that the pose has been copied from a desi movie.

Sucharita Tyagi, the film critic, took to her social media handle and shared a picture from the movie Thank God, featuring Ajay Devgn and Siddharth Malhotra, alongside a shot of Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe.

cant believe they copied thank god for this shot pic.twitter.com/JZMvtr9fIF — Sucharita Tyagi (@Su4ita) December 18, 2022

Needless to mention, desis went bonkers over her post and shared sharing memes, jokes and other comparative posters. Take a look.

I was LITERALLY telling my family how this shot is gonna come up everywhere now — Debasmita (@HitchhikerQ) December 18, 2022

Little bit of improvisation was there though 😉 — Puneet Goel (@puneetgoels) December 18, 2022

Thank God, they copied. — I Love Mithunda (@ilovemithunda) December 18, 2022

can you just picture #messi screaming #Mbappe‘s name knee deep at high tide pic.twitter.com/wcUmor2Vru — Sucharita Tyagi (@Su4ita) December 18, 2022

Oh well, this is hilarious!