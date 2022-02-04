Remember Michele Morrone, the hunk from the erotic film 365 days? People have been dying to see him in Bollywood ever since he shot to fame. Well, looks like wishes do come true and none of us can keep calm. 

The actor shared on his Instagram that he will make his debut alongside Jacqueline Fernandez, in the music video Mud Mud Ke. Fans cannot help but fawn at the two. The singers will be the Kakkar siblings- Neha and Tony. 

The duo has sizzling chemistry in the poster and the teaser of the song will be out on 8 February 2022. The video is produced by the record label Desi Music Factory. However, as much as Twitter is falling head over heels in love with the duo, looks like they have a lot of feelings when it comes to the choice of singers for the music video. The replies will leave you in splits.

Don't you just love it sometimes when Twitter reactions are all about feelings? This is definitely that moment. 

I am praying to the music gods for Morrone's sake that this song is worth his debut because he deserves it. 