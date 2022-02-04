Remember Michele Morrone, the hunk from the erotic film 365 days? People have been dying to see him in Bollywood ever since he shot to fame. Well, looks like wishes do come true and none of us can keep calm.

The actor shared on his Instagram that he will make his debut alongside Jacqueline Fernandez, in the music video Mud Mud Ke. Fans cannot help but fawn at the two. The singers will be the Kakkar siblings- Neha and Tony.

The duo has sizzling chemistry in the poster and the teaser of the song will be out on 8 February 2022. The video is produced by the record label Desi Music Factory. However, as much as Twitter is falling head over heels in love with the duo, looks like they have a lot of feelings when it comes to the choice of singers for the music video. The replies will leave you in splits.

That man deserves a better playback 🙄#michelemorrone — Sk Muskan Tabasum (@tabasum_muskan) February 4, 2022

#michelemorrone in #TonyKakkar music video like why 😭😂 — can we go back to 2011 (@damsel_is_drunk) February 4, 2022

Excited seeing #michelemorrone in the poster. Then I saw Tony Kakkar. Now I'm heartbroken.. Why just why.??? 😒😒 https://t.co/dI2tUZMxYA — Karthika (@Karthik37506091) February 4, 2022

Omg y😭

Y has he collaborated with Neha & Tony like no😭😭

I was so happy that he was workin' for Bollywood but now I m so sad!😭😭 Jacqueline's fine but not the kakkars...like there r so many good singers in india😭😭#michelemorrone #JacquelineFernandez #MudMudKe #Bollywood pic.twitter.com/WFJLtQ9msY — salty.sweet  (@furred_up) February 4, 2022

Tony & Neha... WHY WHY WHY Michele are u seriously lost😭😭😭#michelemorrone pic.twitter.com/zgiZSgTR1t — Pani Puri 2.0 🔱 (@puri_0) February 4, 2022

zindagi ab aur kya hi bighad sakti h mujhe... am just to see the #Michelemorrone in tony kakkar music😐😐😐 — Teri cutie🍉 (@MumthaazR) February 4, 2022

#michelemorrone Bhai aana hi tha to arijit ke song pe aa jata why tonny🥲... !!! — btwitshrsh_ (@Harsh68845645) February 4, 2022

Wtf bas Yahi Reh gaya Tha morrene 😭😭😭 Why with Tony? Italy mei acchi khaasi Movie thi, Yeh kyo 😶#Michelemorrone pic.twitter.com/kV46NUoYLF — Cutu❤️ (@CutuTooter) February 4, 2022

Don't you just love it sometimes when Twitter reactions are all about feelings? This is definitely that moment.

I am praying to the music gods for Morrone's sake that this song is worth his debut because he deserves it.