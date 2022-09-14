Brahmastra, starring Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, has hit the theatres and has totally become Bollywood’s ‘revival astra’. The sci-fi film is directed by Ayan Mukerji and has received mixed reviews by the janta. Following the Boycott Bollywood trend Brahmastra: Part One-Shiva, stands its ground.

While Shahrukh’s cameo wooed everyone, Alia Bhatt’s dialogues in Brahmastra became the talk of the meme town. Alia essays the role of Isha, and Ranbir plays Shiva. But netizens are tired of counting the number of times Alia said Shiva in the movie.

Brahmastra

A content creator named Chandni Mimic summed up Alia’s role in Brahmastra, and netizens are left in splits, including me. This on-point performance- especially the voice modulation deserves a round of applause. Have a look:

alia bhatt in brahmastra 😂 pic.twitter.com/qJTrFMxFCW — Hud Hud Dabangg (@HudHuddDabangg) September 11, 2022

Twittizens are going gaga over this dialogue delivery from Brahmastra and have a lot to say:

someone sent me this as honest review of Brahmastra 🤣🤣 https://t.co/25MwhnC438 — Arsh. (@JilShm) September 14, 2022

Movie se jyada acting to ye ladki kar rahi hai… 😂🤣😂🤣😂😂https://t.co/KwyNZ5V8c5 — deshbhakt (@Gurudabi) September 14, 2022

BRUH THIS IS ON POINT😭😭😭 https://t.co/QUm0rEr4n7 — ameya 🦦 (@ameyayay) September 14, 2022

this is so annoying yet so entertaining to watch https://t.co/DGeOKZ41og — 🌙 (@devussyy) September 13, 2022

This is so hilarious .

I watched it 10 times and its still making me laugh. Cool talent . https://t.co/lorrYCptHa — Ekalavya (@Ekalavya230) September 13, 2022

Have you watched the movie yet?

