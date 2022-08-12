Baithe-baithe kya karein guzar gayi shaam, if you are in such zone these days, we know what you are craving for. Entertainment. Right? Then mini web series binge-watch karo na! Okay, so you have already tried that. You open Netflix, scroll up and down, and switch it off 'coz kuch samajh nahin aa raha. And even its Surprise Me feature hasn't really surprised you. Fret not, hum hain na!

We have curated a list of 20 mini web series that you can watch this long weekend:

1. Masaba Masaba Season 2

If you follow famous fashion designer Masaba Gupta on social media or love her chic style, then this is definitely for you. Masaba Masaba chronicles the real life of Masaba about how she manages her family, love, and career. The series feature the designer along with her mother, actress Neena Gupta playing themselves. Its second season is currently streaming on Netflix.

2. Panchayat Season 2

If you are a sucker for realistic content, then watch Panchayat. Starring Jitendra Kumar, Raghubir Yadav, and Neena Gupta, this series will take you to the bitter-sweet journey of an engineering graduate who gets a job as a Panchayat Sachiv in a village Phulera of Uttar Pradesh. Panchayat Season 2 is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

3. Mai: A Mother's Rage

Add this Sakshi Tanwar-starrer Mai: A Mother's Rage to your watchlist as well. How Tanwar as a mother takes a revenge of her daughter's death from killers in this bone-chilling series is quite intriguing. It has six episodes in total.

4. Crushed

Don't miss this Amazon's Dice Media mini series, Crushed, if you are a sucker for school memories. Crushed follows a story of two students, Sam and Aadhya, who have always led life under the shadows of their popular friends. Things take a turn when both of them start feeling for each other and romance brews.

5. Signal

If you love Korean dramas, do watch Signal on Netflix. Based on the 2000 film, Frequency, the series talks about real-life crime incidents in Korea along with the Hwaseong serial murders. It stars Lee Je-hoon, Kim Hye-soo and Cho Jin-woong.

6. Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives chronicles the lives of Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, and Seema Khan. While actress Neelam is Samir Soni's wife, Maheep is of Sanjay Kapoor, Bhavana is married to Chunky Pandey, and Seema was Sohail Khan's wife until their divorce this year. The Netflix series is all about glam, sass, gossip and how they navigate through parenthood, friendship, and profession. Its second season will be out in September but till then you can watch its first season.

7. She Season 2

If you love crime dramas, don't miss this Imtiaz Ali's creation, She. Starring Aaditi Pohankar and Vijay Varma, this series will take you to the journey of Bhumika Pardeshi, a female constable who goes undercover as a prostitute to expose a drug ring. The second season of She was released on Netflix in June this year.

8. Man vs. Bee

If you love watching Mr. Bean (sorry), Rowan Atkinson on the screens, then do give Netflix's Man vs. Bee a shot. In the series, he plays the role of Trevor Blingley, a doting dad who lands up a job of house-sitting. Atkinson's character struggling around a bee after the owners of the mansion go on a vacation is exactly why you should watch this one. The series will remind you of Eega (Makkhi), the 2012 Telugu film.

9. Ms. Marvel

Well, if you are a MCU fan, add Disney+Hotstar's Ms. Marvel to your watchlist. The American mini TV series is based on Marvel Comics' character, Ms. Marvel or Kamala Khan played by Pakistan-born Canadian actress, Iman Vellani. This series will take you to the journey of Kamala Khan, a 16-year-old high school girl who is a fan of Avengers and how she gains her own power to become a superhero. And don't miss Farhan Akhtar and Fawad Khan's appearances.

10. Modern Love Hyderabad

If you believe in love, then Amazon Prime Video's Modern Love series is definitely your thing. It is an Indian adaptation of Hollywood series of the same name. The Indian series is divided into three anthologies namely, Modern Love Mumbai, Modern Love Hyderabad, and Modern Love Chennai out of which the first twos have been released so far. This series explores several kinds of love via six different stories in a city, be it romantic, platonic, parental, sexual, familial, marital, or self-love.

11. Malgudi Days- Swami & Friends

If you loved Malgudi Days back in your childhood, we suggest you to watch/re-watch Swami & Friends on Amazon Prime Video. It is an eight-episode series based on RK Narayan's novel of the same name. The series features Master Manjunath as Swami along with late veteran actor Girish Karnad as his on-screen father. You will surely love Swami and his friends' camaraderie in this.

12. Rocket Boys

If you love science genre, don't miss Sony Liv's Rocket Boys. The biographical series is based on the lives of India's two great scientists, Homi Bhabha and Vikram Sarabhai, and how they launched our first rocket into space. While Jim Sarbh is playing the role of Homi Bhabha, Ishwak Singh is cast as Vikram Sarabhai in this one.

13. Crime Stories: India Detectives

We also suggest you to watch Netflix's Crime Stories: India Detectives. Set against the backdrop of Bengaluru, the four-episodes long docuseries will take you to the journey of how police investigates and solves four crimes including murder and a child kidnapping. These incidents came into light in early 2020 amid the pandemic.

14. Crash Course

If you loved Kota Factory, give Amazon Prime Video's Crash Course a try as well. The series will take you back to Kota, a city in Rajasthan which is famous as a hub of IIT JEE exam preparations. It tells the story of Kota's biggest rival coaching institutes – the Ratanraj Jindal and Arvind Batra-led centres and how their rivalries affect students in studying for their competitive exams. It stars veteran actor Annu Kapoor.

15. Campus Diaries

If are a sucker for college-waali stories, then watch Campus Diaries on MX Player. It stars famous content creators like Saloni Gaur and Harsh Beniwal. The series chronicles the lives of six college students and focuses on relevant issues like ragging, drug abuse, discrimination based on societal biases, toxic relationships, and more.

16. Black Earth Rising

Co-produced by BBC Two and Netflix, Black Earth Rising is a television drama series that talks about how international war criminals were persecuted. It features actress Michaela Coel as Kate Ashby, a legal investigator and actor John Goodman as Michael Ennis, her boss.

17. Dead Set

If you love horror comedy, do give Dead Set a shot. Imagine you are watching Bigg Boss and there is an apocalypse outside and all the house inmates are unaware of it? Spooky right? That's something similar happens in Dead Set. Don't wait, watch it on Netflix.

18. Clickbait

If you love watching drama series, don't forget to watch Clickbait. It is available on Netflix. What happens when a father of the family vanishes and appears in a viral video holding a sign that says "I ABUSE WOMEN" and "AT 5 MILLION VIEWS, I DIE." The clip obviously gets viral. Now, watch the series to know what happens next.

19. Midnight Mass

If you like spooky stuff, watch this supernatural horror mini series called Midnight Mass on Netflix. The series chronicles the story of an isolated community on an island that face supernatural events soon after the entry of a mysterious priest. Don't miss.

20. Flint Town

If you like docuseries, add Flint Town to your watchlist. The eight-part series is showcased from the perspective of Flint Police Department in America against the backdrop of city's worsening water supply. It is available on Netflix.

Well, you can also watch series like Worst Roommate Ever, College Romance, Jamtaara, and more. Chalo see ya!