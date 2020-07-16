Ever since it was announced that Tabu and Mira Nair are getting back together, for the adaptation of A Suitable Boy, our expectations for the miniseries have been at an all-time high.

And if you, like us, have been wondering how to access the BBC show in India, then it's Netflix to the rescue. Because A Suitable Boy will be available on Netflix.

The trailer had only added to our excitement, as Mira Nair took us through the India of 1950s, and brought alive a story for the ages.

The series, that stars Tanya Maniktala in the lead role of Lata, also stars Rasika Duggal and Ram Kapoor.

You can watch the trailer here:

The first episode will be aired on July 26, on BBC One. The release date on Netflix is yet to be announced.