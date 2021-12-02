When Bella Ciao and Khamsamida are coming together, we bet no one can keep calm! 2021 might not have been a great year, but it is "all's well that ends well" for Money Heist fans. With a thrilling finale having already been dropped, the second part of it due tomorrow, and a teaser for the spinoff of the show titled Berlin released, the excitement is peaking. If it wasn't enough, a Korean remake of the show has been announced!

A new video was released on the official YouTube channel of Money Heist which had Park Hae-soo greeting fans and making the official announcement of the Korean remake. Hae-soo, who played the manipulative Cho Sang-woo in the highly popular Squid Game, said that he is going to play the role of Berlin in the remake. He said that the mask he was holding in the video had been sent by Pedro Alonso, who plays Berlin in the original, and he is going to send one to him too when the series drop in 2022.

Hae-soo further said that he, along with the entire cast of the remake is really excited and hopes that the Korean version will be loved by fans worldwide as was the original. And I don't see where he's wrong.

We're looking forward to the day we can show it to everyone. As much as you have shown your love for the original 'Money Heist' for the past five years, we hope that you can show love and support for the Korean version of 'Money Heist.'

- Park Hae-soo

Hae-soo played the role of the charming antagonist Cho Sang-woo aka Player 218 in Squid Game, and now he'll be playing the cold, sociopath Berlin in Money Heist, and we can't stop thinking how he loves to play the charismatic bad guy.

Fans have a Berlin spinoff and a Korean Berlin to look forward to. Thank you, Netflix, for this Berlin pre-Christmas present.

2021, 2022 and 2023: all lined up for Money Heist expanding universe, and I finally have plans for the next two years of my life, brb.