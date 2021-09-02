If you're anything like us, you just can't wait for Money Heist Season 5. And, it turns out, neither could Netflix. Yep, those amazing folks just dropped the first 15 minutes of the final season on YouTube AND Twitter, so that none of us would miss it.

Also, before you watch it, we've got a few extra things for you to read. We know it's been a while since the 4th season came out. So, we being the nice people we are, decided to sum up everything for you in a single place.

What happened to Nairobi?

How is Lisbon doing?

What's the deal with Berlin's flashbacks?

We've got all the answers here.

Also, if you're one of those hard core fans, you probably don't need a refresher. Right? Well, we've got you covered too. If you really think you're prepared, then you'll probably ace this quiz.

Anyway, we've said all we've wanted to. Here's the first 15 minutes of Money Heist Season 5, as promised.