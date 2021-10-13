After that explosive end that left us shocked, angry, and emotional, the teaser for the final part of Money Heist Season 5 is finally here. And looks like the Professor has completely given up on his cool demeanour, and is ready for battle.

The teaser for Part 2 of Money Heist Season 5 picks up right where part 1 ended. For those of you who forgot, Part 1 of Season 5 ended with the Professor listening in as Tokyo dies, killing Gandia and the troops with her.

The brief teaser just has one dialogue by the Professor playing in the background, claiming that he won't let anyone else from his team fall.

At the same time, we see flashes of some of the key characters, including Manila, Palermo, and the Professor's partner, Raquel Murillo aka Lisbon.

While it does appear that the team is in a stand-off with the remaining troops, the Professor looks ready and armed. And from the looks of it, it's not just for self-defense.

But with one of his main "soldiers" dead, and half of his team injured can the Professor really handle the grief? And also, save both, the heist and save his team?

While we're rooting for the Professor to win, the odds don't seem to be in his favour. Especially when we still don't know what role will Berlin's past (that we caught glimpses of in Season 5, Part 1) will play in the present.

You can watch the teaser here:

Part 2 of Money Heist Season 5 will begin streaming on Netflix, from December 3, 2021. All images are screenshots from the teaser, unless specified otherwise.