Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif tied the knot on December 9 in Rajasthan. Ever since then we all have been going gaga about their fairytale wedding.

Are you still over the wedding pictures? Because we have got some new unseen pictures from the wedding for you to gaze at.

We have only seen the pictures the couple shared on their Instagram accounts as it was an intimate wedding. Vicky & Katrina’s pictures garnered 1 million likes in just 20 Minutes.

This proves how eagerly we waited for the pictures. And now these unseen images from the ceremony are going viral on the internet.

Have a look at all the pictures here:

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif also shared some mushy pictures from their first Christmas celebration, and they look adorable together!

I am not crying, you are!