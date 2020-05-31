Imagine having no personal life, being asked questions day and night, only to come across an interviewer who is rude, disinterested or just plain intrusive. The interaction can't be easy, right? And then sometimes, the celebs have brain-fart moments themselves. Here, we have compiled a list of such interviews.

1. When Ananya Pandey didn't quite get things right while speaking on nepotism on Rajeev Masand's roundtable.

This led to Gully Boy's Siddharth Chaturvedi ending the whole argument/debate with a single line which was shared by many on social media.

2. When Times Now anchor Navika Kumar asked Saif Ali Khan if Taimur can give a flying kiss to the viewers and the actor replied, "Taimur is doing potty".

Latest on primetime: Taimur is on potty, can't give flying kiss to Times Now viewers. pic.twitter.com/mM6Kaj6JX5 — Manisha Pande (@MnshaP) March 27, 2020

3. When Sonakshi Sinha had no answer for why Bollywood casts older male actors with young female actors - but not vice versa. Must say, she ended up making things quite awkward and in an exception, it wasn't the interviewer's fault at all. She made sense.

4. When Kangana Ranaut called Karan Johar the 'flag-bearer of nepotism' on his own show Koffee With Karan. She also called him out for making fun of her English in one of the previous seasons.

5. When Sunny Leone was asked downright offensive questions by a News 18 anchor, including what does she want to say to women who are threatened by her and feel like she will 'take away' their husbands (7:00).

Sunny maintained great dignity throughout but you can see the discomfort on her face.

6. When Chelsea Handler interviewed Shilpa Shetty and the interaction was so awkward (and rude on the interviewer's part), it was tough to watch.

7. And finally, this ENTIRE interview of the Golmaal Again cast with reporter Bharti Dubey. I have no words for this, except that she is like the personification of 'disinterested'.

Those didn't go well at all.