With Ranbir Alia's wedding celebrations grabbing the headlines, we thought it would be a good time to look at other Bollywood celebrity weddings that cost a fortune. Seriously, this is an insane amount of money. Here are some details you need.

1. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

Approximate wedding cost - 77 crores.

Deepika and Ranveer's wedding happened in Lake Como, Italy. The guests stayed at Villa del Balbianello, which is one of the most famous places in the region and one room here costs 33,000 per day. The wedding was a week-long affair and it is said that the couple paid over 1 crore for the villa itself. Add to this the cost of food, clothes, decoration, security, etc. and the bill goes off the roof.

2. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli

Approximate wedding cost - 100 crores.

This power couple also got married in Italy and had guests stay in picturesque Borgo Finocchieto. Rooms here cost a little more than we could digest but it seems real because we tried to make bookings (obviously, only to check prices). That's 22 lakhs for 3 nights? Madness.

Some reports suggest that they spent 100 crores on the wedding, which seems totally possible, doesn't it?

3. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Approximate wedding cost - 4 crores.

It might be a little tough to top Virat and Anushka's expenditure but Priyanka and Nick's wedding allowed Umaid Bhawan, the palace where they got married, to make up for 3 months of revenue - by the palace officials' own admission. The couple spent around 4 crores on the wedding.

4. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal

Approximate wedding cost - 4 crores.

Katrina and Vicky also spent almost the same amount on their wedding. The ceremonies took place at the gorgeous Six Senses Fort Barwara and cost around 4 crores. It is said that the wedding cake itself cost 4 lakhs!

5. Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja

Sonam's lehenga cost - 90 lakhs.

As per some reports, Sonam's lehenga was around 70 lakhs, and the ring, 90 lakhs, so that's that. While the total cost of the wedding is not known, it has to be in crores.

6. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor

Cost of Ranbir's gift watch - 2.5 crores.

Apparently, Ranbir Kapoor had set aside 1 lakh for joota churai at his wedding, so you can imagine how high the overall budget would have gone. They had a simple wedding on their balcony but that does not mean that the things that made the wedding what it was were inexpensive. Another report suggests that Soni Razdan gifted Ranbir a watch worth 2.5 crores, so.

7. Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra

Shilpa's lehenga cost - 50 lakhs.

If the news is to be believed, Shilpa's Tarun Tahiliani saree cost 50 lakhs while her engagement ring is worth 3 crore rupees. They got married in 2009 and it was one of the most expensive shaadis of that time.

8. Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan

Approximate wedding cost - 10 crores.

These two spent about 10 crores on their wedding. Their first pictures together were seen after their court wedding, but celebrations followed later, and they were lavish, to say the least.

Insane!