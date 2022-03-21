We recently looked at the over ₹100 crores villas and other expensive things Shah Rukh Khan owns. That made us wonder what are some luxurious things the other Khans of Bollywood own. So, here we are, looking at the expensive things owned by Salman Khan.

1. Triplex flat in Bandra

Salman Khan lives in Bandra at his triplex flat in Galaxy Apartments. Every year thousands of fans come to this flat to wish Salman Khan on his birthday. He lives on the first floor while his family lives on the floor above. Salman Khan's Bandra home cost around ₹100 crores.

2. Panvel Farmhouse

Salman Khan has a farmhouse in Panvel, which is used as a party hub by the family. It is spread across 150 acres of land and has gorgeous rooms, a gym, a swimming pool, etc. This ₹80 crore farmhouse is also home to horses and several other domesticated animals.

3. Private Yacht

When Salman Khan turned 50, he gifted himself an expensive yacht. His previous yacht was worth ₹3 crores, which is now replaced by a new and sleek model.

4. Gorai Beach home

On his 51st birthday, Salman Khan bought a bungalow in Gorai, Maharashtra, for around ₹100 crores. This bungalow is spread across 100 acres, which Salman Khan is turning into a beautiful 5BHK beach home. This sea-facing property will be the annual holiday home for Salman Khan and will also house a viewing theatre.

5. Fleet of cars

Salman Khan owns a fleet of expensive and luxurious cars. It includes a Mercedes Benz S Class worth ₹82 lakhs, an Audi A8 L worth ₹1.13 crore, a BMW X6 worth ₹1.15 crore, a Toyota Land Cruiser worth ₹1.29 crores, an Audi RS7 worth ₹1.4 crores, a Range Rover worth ₹2.06 crores, an Audi R8 worth ₹2.31 crore, and a Lexus LX470 of around ₹2.32 crore, among others.

6. Bikes worth lakhs

Apart from expensive cars, Salman Khan also owns bikes worth lakhs. He has a Hayabusa which costs over ₹16 lakhs, a Yamaha R1 worth ₹15 lakhs, the Suzuki GSX-R 1000Z, which costs around ₹16 lakhs, and the Suzuki Intruder M1800 RZ, which is around ₹16 lakhs.

7. A bicycle worth ₹4 lakhs

Salman Khan is often seen riding bicycles on Mumbai streets. He owns a Giant Propel 2014 XTC, which costs over ₹4 lakhs. Now, that's one expensive cycle.

8. Being Human

Being Human is a brand that deals with clothes, watches, and jewellery. Salman Khan is the majority owner of Being Human. The brand value is estimated to be valued over ₹235 crores.

9. Salman Khan Films

Salman Khan established his production house, Salman Khan Films, in 2011. He has launched several movies under the banner like Bajrangi Bhaijan, Dabangg 3, Antim, etc. The operating income of SKF is around $400 million.

In my opinion, Salman Khan's bracelet would be amongst the most expensive things he owns. Though it wouldn't have cost him as much but if and when it goes up for auction, there's no saying how much money would it be sold for.