Everyone knows that the more despicable a villain, the greater the hero appears. But, there were certain characters that were crafted to be so evil, that their death was something the audience actually enjoyed.

So here are some of the most satisfying deaths on TV shows or web series, ranked from the least satisfying to the most:

14. Perry Wright: Big Little Lies

Toxic, manipulative, and a sexual predator, Perry certainly deserved to be punished for his crimes. But though his accidental death started the whodunit mystery, it also appeared slightly predictable, and thus, less shocking.

13. Moosa Rahman: The Family Man

Neeraj Madhav's epic performance made Rahman such a memorable character, that it seemed slightly anti-climactic to see him die by fighting.

12. Gus Fring: Breaking Bad

A fiery character, Gus Fring certainly got an explosive end - even though it appeared a little illogical! (How was he walking with half his face blown off?).

11. Arthur Mitchell (Trinity Killer): Dexter

While John Lithgow's killer portrayal deserved all the praise, his character's death on Dexter has to be one of the most satisfying moments in TV history, juxtaposed perfectly with one of the show's most heartbreaking moments, Rita's death.

10. The Governor: Walking Dead

Morally corrupt to the point of being sadistic, The Governor deserved the death that came his way.

9. Nina Myers: 24

Even if it's only in the fictional world, it's good to know that corruption kills!

8. Kilgrave: Jessica Jones

His perverted use of mind control to sexually abuse women meant that this was one character whose death we were eagerly waiting for. And luckily for us, the creators served and how!

7. Yvonne 'Vee' Parker: Orange is the new Black

This hit and run was a definite hit with the audience. Because the only thing better than the death of a sociopathic villain like Yvonne 'Vee' Parker was her death at the hands of someone she least expected it from.

6. Bauji: Mirzapur

The poster-child of a male, chauvinistic, pic, Bauji's death at Beena's hands, aided by Radhiya, was easily one of the best moments of the show. And of course, it was hella satisfying to watch!

5. Todd: Breaking Bad

Jesse Pinkman didn't deserve most of what came his way on the show, but he certainly did not deserve to be tortured by a merciless, cold-blooded killer like Todd. This is why Jesse strangling Todd and finally escaping made everyone happy.

4. Walder Frey: Game of Thrones

There could be a separate article altogether of satisfying villain deaths from GoT because the show certainly served evil, merciless characters in a platter. But Arya's epic smirk and parting dialogue, not to mention the clever way in which she achieves the kill, makes Frey's death even more satisfying than the Night King's.

3. Ramsay Bolton: Game of Thrones

I'd be hard-pressed to find a character as sociopathic and sadistic as Ramsay Bolton. But after the torture he put Sansa and Theon through, getting eaten by his own dogs was gory but oh-so-worth-it.

2. Arturo: Money Heist

Oh, he was literally asking to be killed since he first appeared on the screen. Perverted, egoistic, and undoubtedly annoying, Arturo's death left everyone smiling.

1. Joffrey Baratheon: Game of Thrones

The character who actually made us realize just how satisfying killing villains could be, Joffrey Baratheon's death is definitely one of the greatest moments of TV history.

Is there a character you'd add to the list? Let us know in the comments section below.