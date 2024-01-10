Celebrities often go all out when it comes to their vacations as they choose the most luxurious destinations with all the amenities that exist in the world. Needless to mention, these destinations become extremely famous with famous people visiting them during their holidays.

In the article below, we have mentioned some countries that celebrities visited the most in the last two years, and of course, there’s a favorite!

1. Maldives

No brownie points for guessing! This ocean-surrounded island is the most famous destination for celebrities to visit during their vacations. We witnessed numerous celebrities celebrating their special events in this nation.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal went to this island right after their wedding to celebrate the former’s birthday. The duo was accompanied by Sunny Kaushal, Sharvari Wagh, Isabelle Kaif, Sebastien Laurent Michel, Ileana D’Cruz, Anand Tiwari, Angira Dhar, Mini Mathur and Kabir Khan on their holiday in 2022.

Parineeti Chopra also chose this destination to visit after her wedding in 2023. She went with her girl gang and her mother-in-law. Interestingly, her vacation seems to be sponsored by Waldorf Astoria, a five-star luxury hotel in Ithaafushi.

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle R Khanna chose this destination to visit to celebrate their New Year’s in 2023 with their children. The actors were seen cycling in the middle of blue waters with their kids. In one of her posts, Twinkle Khanna thanked Discover Soneva – a chain of luxury villas – for their hospitality.

Apart from these, Taapsee Pannu, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Manushi Chhillar, Athiya Shetty, Huma Qureshi, Sonakshi Sinha, Sunny Leone, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, Rakulpreet Singh, Ramcharan, Tara Sutaria and Sameera Reddy also visited Maldives in the last two years, making it the most popular destination for Bollywood bigwigs.

2. London

We all know how Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are in love with London. On multiple occasions, they have been spotted in this beautiful city and their pictures are proof. Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted in London with her sister, Karisma Kapoor as well.

In 2022, Mira Rajput Kapoor and Manish Malhotra also visited the city. In 2023, Sara Ali Khan celebrated Christmas with her parents, Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan in London, meanwhile Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor were seen on a vacation in the city with their son, Jahaan Kapoor, and Anand Ahuja.

In 2022, during summer, Shabana Azmi took to her social media account and shared how a bunch of celebrities from Mumbai traveled to London, including Manish Malhotra, Ram and Amita Madhwani, Shahid Kapoor, Shibani and Farhan Akhtar, Deepak Parekh, Anurag Kashyap, Tapsee Pannu, Nandita Das, Konkona Sen and Aparna Sen and Javed Akhtar.

3. Switzerland

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan went to Switzerland for their New Year vacation with their kids, Taimur and Jeh Ali Khan in 2023. The actor shared some photographs of a skiing session with her friend, Natasha Poonawalla.

In 2022, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput, along with their children, Misha Kapoor and Zain Kapoor, were seen going on different excursions in Switzerland. Namrata Shirodkar also chose Lucerne for her vacation and posted a picture with her children.

4. Dubai

Kriti Sanon and Nupur Sanon were seen posing with MS Dhoni and Sakshi Dhoni at a bash in Dubai on New Year 2024. Reportedly, Stebin Ben, Varun Dhawan and Abdu Rozik were present at the party, too.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Dutt celebrated the New Year in Dubai with his wife, Maanayata and kids, Shahraan, Iqra and Trishala. Samantha Ruth Prabhu also shared some glimpses of her New Year celebrations in Dubai.

5. South Africa

Ever since Ranbir Kapoor proposed to Alia Bhatt at Masai Mara, the destination became a hotspot for celebrities. In 2023, Kareena Kapoor Khan visited South Africa with her family.

Back when they were in a hush-hush relationship, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani also visited South Africa for a vacation and shared their pictures on their individual accounts.

Anushka Sharma was spotted in South Africa around the New Year 2024 with a friend. It was reported that she could be visiting her cricketer husband, Virat Kohli as he was in the country for an ongoing cricket series.

Maldives remains the top choice for these celebrities to relax at during their vacations.