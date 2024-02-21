Movies are not just a form of entertainment; they also have the unique ability to motivate, inspire, and transport us into a different world. For students navigating the challenging journey of academics, motivation can be a driving force that propels them towards success. There are a plethora of films that cross genres and language barriers to provide inspirational stories that connect with students everywhere.
In this article, we have curated a list to explore the 40 best motivational movies for students. Whether you’re a fan of Hollywood’s iconic storytelling, Bollywood’s musical spectacles, the gripping narratives of South Indian cinema, or the contemporary offerings from Netflix, there’s something on this list for everyone.
|Sr.No.
|Movie Name & Year
|IMDb Rating
|1.
|Good Will Hunting (1997)
|8.3
|2.
|The Great Debaters (2007)
|7.6
|3.
|The Paper Chase (1973)
|7.2
|4,
|21 (2008)
|6.8
|5.
|Forrest Grrump (1994)
|8.8
|6.
|Theory Of Everything (2014)
|7.7
|7.
|42 (2013)
|7.5
|8.
|The Social Network (2010)
|7.7
|9.
|The Breakfast Club (1985)
|7.7
|10.
|Freedom Writers (2007)
|7.6
|11.
|Bhaag Milkha Bhaag (2013)
|8.2
|12.
|Dangal (2016)
|8.3
|13.
|English Vinglish (2012)
|7.8
|14.
|Gully Boy (2019)
|7.9
|15.
|Mary Kom (2014)
|6.8
|16.
|Pad Man (2018)
|7.9
|17.
|Panga (2020)
|6.8
|18.
|Super 30 (2019)
|7.9
|19.
|Zindagi Naa Milegi Dobara (2011)
|8.2
|20.
|12th Fail (2023)
|9.1
|21.
|3 Idiots (2009)
|8.4
|22.
|Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl (2020)
|5.5
|23.
|The Sky Is Pink (2019)
|7.6
|24.
|Skater Girl (2021)
|6.7
|25.
|14 Peaks: Nothing Is Impossible (2021)
|7.7
|26.
|The Boy Who Harnessed The Wind (2019)
|7.6
|27.
|A Beautiful Life (2023)
|6.4
|28.
|Taare Zameen Par (2007)
|8.3
|29.
|Manjhi: The Mountain Man (2015)
|8
|30.
|Lagaan (2001)
|8.1
|31.
|Manam (2014)
|8
|32.
|Businessman (2012)
|7.2
|33.
|Vedam (2010)
|8.1
|34.
|Oopiri (2016)
|8
|35.
|Srimanthudu (2015)
|7.5
|36.
|Rudra Veena (1988)
|8.6
|37.
|Happy Days (2007)
|7.9
|38.
|Leader (2010)
|8
|39.
|Siva (1989)
|7
|40.
|1940 Lo Oka Gramam (2008)
|7.5
|41.
|Invincible (2006)
|7
|42.
|Never Back Down (2008)
|6.5
|43.
|The Damned United (2009)
|7.5
|44.
|The Hundred-Foot Journey (2014)
|7.3
|45.
|Black Swan (2010)
|8
|46.
|Everest (2015)
|7.1
|47.
|Schindler’s List (1993)
|9
|48.
|Robin Hood (2010)
|6.6
|49.
|Whiplash (2014)
|8.5
|50.
|Pele: Birth of a Legend (2016)
|7.1
|51.
|Saving Private Ryan (1998)
|8.6
|52.
|The Theory of Everything (2014)
|7.7
|53.
|Life of Pi (2012)
|7.9
|54.
|Slumdog Millionaire (2008)
|8
|55.
|The Aviator (2004)
|7.5
|56.
|Moneyball (2011)
|7.6
|57.
|Creed (II) (2015)
|7.6
|58.
|Gandhi (1982)
|8
|59.
|Goal! The Dream Begins (2005)
|6.7
|60.
|The Hurricane (1999)
|7.6
|61.
|Southpaw (2015)
|7.3
|62.
|The Blind Side (2009)
|7.6
|63.
|Million Dollar Arm (2014)
|7
|64.
|The Greatest Showman (2017)
|7.5
|65.
|The Bucket List (2007)
|7.4
|66.
|Raging Bull (1980)
|8.1
|67.
|Lincoln (2012)
|7.3
|68.
|The Intouchables (2011)
|8.5
|69.
|Rescue Dawn (2006)
|7.3
|70.
|Crimson Tide (1995)
|7.3
Best Motivational Movies for Students in Hollywood
1. Good Will Hunting (1997)
- Release Platforms– Max, Apple TV, Prime Video or Vudu
- IMDb Rating- 8.3
- Revenue- $225.9 million
- Cast- Robin Williams, Matt Damon, Ben Affleck
- Dubbed languages- Spanish, French, German, Italian, etc.
Will Hunting is a genius in mathematics and can solve difficult mathematical problems. When a professor discovers his genius, he faces a choice between pursuing a path of intellectual achievement and dealing with his troubled past.
2. The Great Debaters (2007)
- Release Platforms– Prime Video, Apple TV or Vudu
- IMDb Rating- 7.6
- Revenue- $30.2 million
- Cast- Denzel Washington, Forest Whitaker, Nate Parker
- Dubbed languages- English, French
Melvin B. Tolson, a professor at a historically black college in Texas, forms and coaches a debate team. The movie explores themes of racial inequality, the power of education, and the resilience of individuals striving for justice and equality. This is one of the most appropriate motivational movies for students.
3. The Paper Chase (1973)
- Release Platforms– Theatrical release, DVD, Blu-ray, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Vudu
- IMDb Rating- 7.2
- Revenue- $3.6 million
- Cast- John Houseman, Lindsay Wagner, Timothy Bottoms
- Dubbed languages- English, Spanish
James Hart is a first-year law student at Harward Law School. As Hart navigates the competitive academic environment, he forms a complex relationship with Kingsfield, balancing his academic pursuits with personal growth and relationships.
4. 21 (2008)
- Release Platforms– Theatrical release, DVD, Blu-ray, UMD
- IMDb Rating- 6.8
- Revenue- $159 million
- Cast- Jim Sturgess, Kevin Spacey, Kate Bosworth
- Dubbed languages- English
Jim Sturgess, a brilliant MIT student, is recruited by his math professor to join a team of students skilled in card counting. The team, led by Mickey Rosa, travels to Las Vegas on weekends to use their mathematical skills to win big in blackjack.
5. Forrest Gump (1994)
- Release Platforms– Theatrical release, DVD, Blu-ray
- IMDb Rating- 8.8
- Revenue- $678 million
- Cast- Tom Hanks, Robin Wright, Gary Sinise
- Dubbed languages- English, German, Italian, Hungarian, etc.
Forrest Gump, a kind-hearted man with a low IQ, achieves incredible success and narrates his life story while waiting for a bus. He recounts the early years of his life when he found himself in the middle of key historical events. His lifelong love for his friend Jenny remains constant, and he wants to reunite with her. This is one of the best Inspirational hollywood Movies.
6. The Theory Of Everything (2014)
- Release Platforms– Theatrical release, DVD, Blu-ray
- IMDb Rating- 7.7
- Revenue- $123 million
- Cast- Eddie Redmayne, Felicity Jones, Charlie Cox, Emily Watson
- Dubbed languages- English, French, Ukrainian
It is about the life of the theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking. The story explores his early life, his academic achievements, and his struggle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).
7. 42 (2013)
- Release Platforms– Theatrical release, DVD, Blu-ray
- IMDb Rating- 7.5
- Revenue- $97 million
- Cast- Chadwick Boseman, Harrison Ford, Nicole Beharie
- Dubbed languages- English
It tells the story of Jackie Robinson, the first African American to play Major League Baseball (MLB) in the modern era. It portrays how he faced racism and decided to fight against it.
8. The Social Network (2010)
- Release Platforms– Theatrical release, DVD, Blu-ray
- IMDb Rating- 7.7
- Revenue- $224 million
- Cast- Jesse Eisenberg, Andrew Garfield, Justin Timberlake
- Dubbed languages- English, French
The film is based on the 2009 book “The Accidental Billionaires” by Ben Mezrich, which chronicles the founding and early development of the social networking website Facebook. It explores the creation of Facebook and the legal battles that ensued among its co-founders.
9. The Breakfast Club (1985)
- Release Platforms– Theatrical release, DVD, Blu-ray, Jio Cinema
- IMDb Rating- 7.9
- Revenue- $51 million
- Cast- Emilio Estevez, Anthony Michael Hall, Judd Nelson
- Dubbed languages- English, French, Spanish
The film depicts five high school students from different social backgrounds who spend a Saturday in detention together. Throughout the day, they break down social barriers and become close buddies.
10. Freedom Writers (2007)
- Release Platforms– Theatrical release, DVD, Blu-ray, Amazon Prime
- IMDb Rating- 7.5
- Revenue- $43 million
- Cast- Hilary Swank, Patrick Dempsey, Scott Glenn
- Dubbed languages- English, French
Erin Gruwell, a high school teacher in California, inspired and empowered a group of at-risk students through the power of writing. Through their shared journey, the students learn to break down stereotypes and rise above their challenging backgrounds.
Also Read: Motivational Quotes
Best Motivational Movies for Students Bollywood
11. Bhaag Milkha Bhaag (2013)
- Release Platforms– Theatrical release, DVD, Blu-ray, Hotstar
- IMDb Rating- 8.2
- Revenue- ₹2.45 billion
- Cast- Farhan Akhtar, Sonam Kapoor, Divya Dutta
- Dubbed languages- Hindi
The film is based on Milkha Singh, an Indian athlete and former national champion in track and field. It tells how he overcame many obstacles to become one of India’s most iconic athletes. This is one of the best motivational movies for students.
12. Dangal (2016)
- Release Platforms– Theatrical release, DVD, Blu-ray, Hotstar
- IMDb Rating- 8.4
- Revenue- ₹2,213 crores
- Cast- Aamir Khan, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Sheikh
- Dubbed languages- Hindi, Tamil, Telugu
The film is inspired by the true story of Mahavir Singh Phogat, a former wrestler who is determined to train his daughters in the sport while challenging traditional gender roles. The film portrays the rigorous training the girls undergo and their subsequent achievements in the world of wrestling.
13. English Vinglish (2012)
- Release Platforms– Theatrical release, DVD, Blu-ray, Zee5
- IMDb Rating- 8.4
- Revenue- ₹90 crores
- Cast-Sridevi, Adil Hussain, Mehdi Nebbou
- Dubbed languages- Hindi, Tamil, Telugu
Shashi, a homemaker and middle-class Indian woman, often gets mocked by her family for not knowing English. Determined to prove herself, she enrolls in an English language learning course during a family trip to the United States.
14. Gully Boy (2019)
- Release Platforms– Theatrical release, DVD, Blu-ray, Amazon Prime
- IMDb Rating- 8.1
- Revenue- ₹238.16 crore
- Cast- Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt
- Dubbed languages- Hindi, English
Murad Ahmed, a young man from a humble background, aspires to become a rapper. His life changes drastically when he meets a local rapper, Shrikant, alias MC Sher.
15. Mary Kom (2014)
- Release Platforms– Theatrical release, DVD, Blu-ray, Netflix
- IMDb Rating- 6.8
- Revenue- ₹238.16 crore
- Cast- Priyanka Chopra, Darshan Kumar, Sunil Thapa
- Dubbed languages- Hindi
This film is based on the life of Mary Kom, a renowned Indian boxer and Olympic bronze medalist. It chronicles her journey from childhood to her rise as a successful boxer on the national and international stage.
16. Pad Man (2018)
- Release Platforms– Theatrical release, DVD, Blu-ray, Netflix, Zee5
- IMDb Rating- 7.9
- Revenue- ₹207 crore
- Cast- Akshay Kumar, Radhika Apte, Sonam Kapoor
- Dubbed languages- Hindi
Laxmikant Chauhan, a social entrepreneur from Tamil Nadu, gets upset when he sees his wife Gayatri using an unhygienic cloth during her menstrual cycle. Therefore, he creates a machine that can make affordable sanitary napkins and perseveres in his mission to improve menstrual health for women.
17. Panga (2020)
- Release Platforms– Theatrical release, DVD, Blu-ray, Hotstar
- IMDb Rating- 6.7
- Revenue- ₹41.71 crore
- Cast- Kangana Ranaut, Jassi Gill, Richa Chaddha
- Dubbed languages- Hindi
This is one of the best motivational movies for students in Bollywood. The film follows the story of Jaya Nigam, a former national-level Kabbadi champion who gave up her career to focus on her family. The film explores Jaya’s journey as she decides to make a comeback to the world of professional Kabbadi, defying societal expectations and challenges.
18. Super 30 (2019)
- Release Platforms– Theatrical release, DVD, Blu-ray, Hotstar
- IMDb Rating- 8
- Revenue- ₹208 crore
- Cast- Hrithik Roshan, Mrunal Thakur, Virendra Saxena
- Dubbed languages- Hindi, Tamil
The movie is inspired by the life of Anand Kumar, who is a mathematician from Bihar who started running the Super 30 program for IIT aspirants in Patna. It portrays the challenges he faces in his mission to empower economically disadvantaged students.
19. Zindagi Naa Milegi Dobara (2011)
- Release Platforms– Theatrical release, DVD, Blu-ray, Netflix, Prime Video
- IMDb Rating- 8.2
- Revenue- ₹153 crore
- Cast- Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, Abhay Deol
- Dubbed languages- Hindi
Three friends, Kabir, Imran, and Arjun, take a road trip across Europe years after drifting apart. The trip allows them to mend fences and learn valuable life lessons.
20. 12th Fail (2023)
- Release Platforms– Theatrical release, DVD, Blu-ray, Hotstar
- IMDb Rating- 9.1
- Revenue- ₹69 crore
- Cast- Vikrant Massey, Medha Shankar, Anant V Joshi
- Dubbed languages- Hindi
This film follows the story of IPS officer Manoj Sharma, who juggles menial jobs to survive while realizing his dream, with his mentor, friends, and girlfriend Shraddha Joshi’s support.
Also Read: Motivational Shayaris To Read
Motivational Movies on Netflix for Students
21. 3 Idiots (2009)
- Release Platforms– Theatrical release, DVD, Blu-ray, Netflix
- IMDb Rating- 8.4
- Revenue- ₹460 crore
- Cast- Aamir Khan, R. Madhavan, Sharman Joshi
- Dubbed languages- Hindi, Mandarin Chinese
Farhan and Raju form a great bond with their fellow roommate, Rancho, due to his unique outlook on life. However, they drift apart after finishing college, only to be reunited due to an absurd bet.
22. Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl (2020)
- Release Platforms– Netflix
- IMDb Rating- 5.5
- Revenue- ₹73.52 crores
- Cast- Janhvi Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Angad Bedi
- Dubbed languages- Hindi
This film is based on the life of Gunjan Saxena, who became the first Indian female air force pilot in combat during the Kargil War in 1999. Despite the challenges, she displayed courage and determination, and her story is an inspiration for many.
23. The Sky Is Pink (2019)
- Release Platforms– Theatrical release, DVD, Blu-ray, Netflix
- IMDb Rating- 7.6
- Revenue – ₹344.1 million
- Cast – Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim
- Dubbed languages- Hindi, English
Aisha Choudhary, a motivational speaker and author, was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis. The film follows the journey of Aisha’s parents, Aditi and Niren Chaudhary, as they navigate the challenges and joys of raising a child with a life-limiting illness.
24. Skater Girl (2021)
- Release Platforms– Netflix
- IMDb Rating- 7.2
- Revenue- N/A
- Cast- Rachel Sanchita Gupta, Shafin Patel, Amrit Maghera
- Dubbed languages- Hindi, English
It revolves around the story of a young girl named Prerna, who discovers her passion for skateboarding when a skatepark is built in her village. Against the backdrop of traditional societal norms and gender expectations, she defies conventions to pursue her love for skating.
25. 14 Peaks: Nothing Is Impossible (2021)
- Release Platforms– Netflix
- IMDb Rating- 7.7
- Revenue- ₹344.1 million
- Cast- Nirmal Purja, Jimmy Chin
- Dubbed languages- Nepali, English
The documentary follows the remarkable journey of Nirmal Purja, a former Gurkha and British Special Forces soldier, who set out to climb all 14 of the world’s 8,000-meter peaks in just seven months, breaking the previous record of several years. This is one of the best motivational movies on Netflix for students.
26. The Boy Who Harnessed The Wind (2019)
- Release Platforms– Netflix
- IMDb Rating- 7.6
- Revenue- N/A
- Cast- Maxwell Simba, Lily Banda
- Dubbed languages- English, Chichewa
It follows the real-life experiences of William Kamkwamba, a young boy from a farming family. Despite lacking formal education, he teaches himself about physics and engineering from library books and, with his resourcefulness, builds a wind turbine to generate electricity for his village.
27. A Beautiful Life (2023)
- Release Platforms– Theatrical release, DVD, Blu-ray, Netflix
- IMDb Rating- 6.4
- Revenue- N/A
- Cast- Christopher, Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas
- Dubbed languages- English
Elliott, a young fisherman with an extraordinary voice, gets the opportunity of a lifetime when he is discovered by the successful and well-known music manager Suzanne. He must decide if he’s ready to open himself up to stardom—and love.
28. Taare Zameen Par (2007)
- Release Platforms– Theatrical release, DVD, Blu-ray, Netflix
- IMDb Rating- 8.4
- Revenue- ₹889 million
- Cast- Aamir Khan, Darsheel Safary
- Dubbed languages- Hindi
Ishan Awasthi, an 8-year-old dyslexic boy, struggles with academics and is sent away to boarding school. His life takes a turn when an art teacher, Ram Shankar Nikumbh, joins the school and understands his artistic talent.
29. Manjhi: The Mountain Man (2015)
- Release Platforms– Theatrical release, DVD, Blu-ray, Netflix
- IMDb Rating- 8
- Revenue- ₹18 crores
- Cast- Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Radhika Apte
- Dubbed languages- Hindi
Dashrath Manjhi, a laborer in Gehlaur village in Bihar, decides to carve a path through the mountain using only a hammer and chisel after his wife dies due to a lack of medical care because the nearest town is separated by a massive rocky mountain.
30. Lagaan (2001)
- Release Platforms– Theatrical release, DVD, Blu-ray, Netflix1
- IMDb Rating- 8.1
- Revenue- ₹65.97 crore
- Cast- Aamir Khan, Gracy Singh
- Dubbed languages- Hindi, English
The story is set in the late 19th century when the British colonial rulers imposed a hefty land tax, known as “lagaan,” on the villagers. To relieve the tax burden, Bhuvan, the protagonist, proposed a challenge: if the villagers win a cricket match against the British, they would be exempted from paying the lagaan for three years.
Also Read: Inspirational Bollywood Dialogues
Best Motivational South Movies for Students
31. Manam (2014)
- Release Platforms– Theatrical release, DVD, Blu-ray, Hotstar
- IMDb Rating- 8
- Revenue- $1.5 million
- Cast- Naga Arjun, Naga Chaitanya, Samantha Ruth Prabhu
- Dubbed languages- Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu
Bittu, a six-year-old, loses his parents in an unfortunate car accident. The film takes a turn when, 30 years later, he comes across two collegians who look exactly like his late parents’ young selves.
32. Businessman (2012)
- Release Platforms– Theatrical release, DVD, Blu-ray,
- IMDb Rating- 7.2
- Revenue- ₹90 crore
- Cast- Mahesh Babu, Kajal Aggarwal, Prakash Raj
- Dubbed languages- Telugu
Surya aspires to become a powerful and influential businessman and moves to Mumbai to achieve his goals. However, he falls in love with a police officer’s daughter, and things start to take turns.
33. Vedam (2010)
- Release Platforms– Theatrical release, DVD, Blu-ray
- IMDb Rating- 8.1
- Revenue- ₹9 crore
- Cast- Allu Arjun, Anushka Shetty
- Dubbed languages- Telugu, Hindi, English
Raju, Saroja, Ramulu, Vivek Chakravarthy, and Raheemuddin Qureshi, five individuals from different walks of life, get entangled with each other when they are victims of a terrorist attack that occurs in a hospital. The story highlights the diverse perspectives and backgrounds of the characters.
34. Oopiri (2016)
- Release Platforms– Theatrical release, DVD, Blu-ray
- IMDb Rating- 8
- Revenue- ₹97.8 crore
- Cast- Nagarjun, Karthi
- Dubbed languages- Telugu, Tamil
The story revolves around the friendship between a quadriplegic billionaire, Vikram Aditya, and his caregiver, Seenu, who is an ex-convict on parole. Together, they help each other with their struggles and develop an unlikely bond.
35. Srimanthudu (2015)
- Release Platforms– Theatrical release, DVD, Blu-ray
- IMDb Rating- 7.5
- Revenue – 750 million
- Cast- Mahesh Babu, Shruti Hassan
- Dubbed languages- Telugu, Tamil
Harsha Vardhan is a wealthy and philanthropic young man who decides to adopt a village to bring about positive change. He becomes involved in the development of the village and works towards providing basic amenities like education, healthcare, and infrastructure. This is one of the best motivational South Korean movies for students.
36. Rudra Veena (1988)
- Release Platforms– Theatrical release, DVD, Blu-ray
- IMDb Rating- 8.6
- Revenue- N/A
- Cast- Chiranjeevi, Jemini Ganesan
- Dubbed languages- Telugu
Surya is a highly principled and passionate young man who is deeply committed to classical music, specifically playing the veena. He opposes his father’s views on caste discrimination and becomes involved in social issues.
37. Happy Days (2007)
- Release Platforms– Theatrical release, DVD, Blu-ray, Prime Video
- IMDb Rating- 7.9
- Revenue- ₹100 million
- Cast- Varun Sandesh, Tamannah Bhatia
- Dubbed languages- Telugu
The story revolves around a group of engineering students and their experiences during their college days. The film captures the friendships, romances, and challenges faced by the characters as they navigate through the ups and downs of college life.
38. Leader (2010)
- Release Platforms– Theatrical release, DVD, Blu-ray, Zee5
- IMDb Rating- 8
- Revenue- N/A
- Cast- Rana Daggubati, Priya Anand
- Dubbed languages- Telugu
Arjun Prasad is an idealistic and educated young man who returns to India after completing his education abroad. Influenced by his father’s principles and motivated by the desire to bring about positive change in society, Arjun decides to enter politics.
39. Siva (1989)
- Release Platforms– Theatrical release, DVD, Blu-ray, Zee5
- IMDb Rating- 8
- Revenue- N/A
- Cast- Nagarjuna, Amala Akkineni
- Dubbed languages- Telugu
The story revolves around Siva, a student leader who takes on a corrupt and violent college administration. The film explores themes of student politics, corruption, and the fight against injustice.
40. 1940 Lo Oka Gramam (2008)
- Release Platforms– Theatrical release, DVD, Blu-ray
- IMDb Rating- 7.5
- Revenue- N/A
- Cast- Baladitya, Sri Ramya
- Dubbed languages- Telugu
The story revolves around a village named Kolluru, situated in West Godavari district, Andhra Pradesh, during the pre-independence era. The narrative explores the impact of the socio-political conditions of that time on the lives of the villagers.
Join us as we delve into the world of cinema, where each frame carries the potential to inspire, educate, and motivate.