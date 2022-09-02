When it comes to upcoming movies and web series, September's schedule appears to be completely stocked. The upcoming films and series appear like a feast for any viewer with a few great new stories, fascinating remakes, and intriguing sequels.

We've put up a roundup of them that you can definitely add to your watchlist so you don't have to hunt for content to watch this month.

1. Chakda Xpress

The biography featuring Anushka Sharma is based on the life of Former Indian Captain Jhulan Goswami and will provide insight into the world of women's cricket. It will chronicle her journey towards realising her passion while overcoming obstacles brought on by misogynistic people.

Released date: September 9

2. Brahmastra

The fantasy adventure movie Brahmstra: Part One - Shiva, written and directed by Ayan Mukerji, will be released this month. The major plot takes place in the present, and Ranbir's character has superpowers. And in order to complete a task in the present, he goes 3000 years in the past to the pre-Mahabharatha era to learn about weapons like Brahmastra.

Release date: September 9

3. Omg 2

The Oh My God! (2012) sequel, stars Yami Gautam, Pankaj Tripathi, and Akshay Kumar. This time, the plot centres on the Indian educational system. OMG 2 is an upcoming satirical comedy-drama film written and directed by Amit Rai.

Release date: September 10

4. Chup

The psychological thriller is a tribute to the legendary actor and filmmaker Guru Dutt. The story revolves around Suresh, a lonely film director who meets Shanti one evening and casts her as the star of a movie. In an ironic turn of events, Shanti rises to fame while Suresh is forced to leave the top tiers of the movie business.

Release date: September 23

5. Jahaan Chaar Yaar

The movie about female friendship follows the journey of four married friends who travel to Goa in search of escape from their routine lives and end up having an extraordinary experience. Swara Bhaskar, Shikha Talsania, Meher Vij, and Pooja Chopra will play the major roles in the Kamal Pandey-directed film.

Release date: September 16

6. Vikram Vedha

The crime drama, which takes its inspiration from the Indian folktale Baital Pachisi, follows pragmatist Vikram and his sidekick Simon as they search for Vedha. Vedha offers to tell Vikram a story when he voluntarily surrenders, disrupting Vikram's life.

Release date: September 30

7. Jogi

Jogi, starring Diljit Dosanjh, is based on the countrywide massacre of thousands of Sikhs. The film focuses on the anti-Sikh riots of 1984, which were started by the assassination of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Release date: September 16

8. Saroj Ka Rishta

Kumud Mishra and Sanah Kapur play the lead characters in Abhishek Saxena's film Saroj Ka Rishta. The romantic comedy centres on a chubby yet self-assured girl and her quest for the ideal mate.

Release date: September 16

9. Dhokha

A delusional housewife with a personality condition who is held hostage by a terrorist on the run is the focus of the psychological thriller starring R Madhavan. Her spouse, who is allegedly cheating on his wife, has his own perception of events.

Release date: September 23

10. Babli Bouncer

The upcoming film Babli Bouncer, directed by Madhur Bhandarkar, stars Tamannaah Bhatia. The movie centres on Babli Bouncer and is set in the actual "bouncer town" of North India, Asola Fatepur. It explores the various facets of the typically male-dominated field.

Release date: September 23

11. Plan A Plan B

Riteish Deshmukh and Tamannaah Bhatia star in the Netflix original film Plan A Plan B, which was directed by Shashanka Ghosh and written by Rajat Arora. The story of the movie centres on a matchmaker and a divorce lawyer and what happens when they fall in love.

Release date: September 30

12. The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives Season 2

The popular series Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives centres on the lives of four famous wives: Seema Kiran Sajdeh (the ex-wife of Sohail Khan), Maheep Kapoor (the spouse of Sanjay Kapoor), Bhavana Pandey (the spouse of Chunky Panday), and Neelam Kothari (married to Samir Soni). More drama and excitement are anticipated in the second season.

Release date: September 2

13. Dahan

The nine-episode series, which features Tisca Chopra, will open with a mining expedition in the hamlet and lead viewers towards a dark reality. An IAS officer (Tisca Chopra), is tasked with initiating the mining of the same cursed mine, which will unveil all of the village's mysteries and ancestral secrets.

Release date: September 16

14. Jamtara season 2

The second season of the web series, based on the unchecked rise of phishing calls and cybercrime in India, has been announced following the success of the first. As the Jamtara local elections draw near, the forthcoming season pulls together old conflicts with new characters.

Release date: September 23

15. Indian Predator: The Diary of a Serial Killer

The second instalment of the Indian Predator series on Netflix is titled Diary of a Serial Killer. A journalist and 14 other people were allegedly murdered by an alleged cannibal named Raja Kolander, whose life is chronicled in the crime documentary series. The series also divulges the inner workings of his found diary, which bore his name.

Release date: September 7

