There’s no list of iconic Hindi films without the mention of the 1960 magnum opus, Mughal-E-Azam. The film starring Madhubala, Dilip Kumar, and Prithviraj Kapoor has now also turned into a Broadway-inspired Musical.

Produced by Shapoorji Pallonji & directed by Feroz Abbas Khan, Mughal-E-Azam: The Musical began its 13-city tour, presented by Cinema On Stage, in North America last month. The team infused Indian classical music with kathak dance to present the immortal love story with exquisite costumes, stunning lighting, and live singing. There are over 150 members in the cast and crew.

As part of the promo, the show’s prelude was screened at NYC’s Times Square with an enormous flash mob by kathak dancers.

The legendary Mughal e Azam (1960 cinematic rendition of semi-fictional story of Mughal Emperor Akbar, his son Jahangir and Anarkali) has been turned into a broadway style musical. Here’s the public promo at @TimesSquareNYC — (via Cinema on Stage.) pic.twitter.com/pK4dIGSAWC — Raza Ahmad Rumi (@Razarumi) June 2, 2023

Naturally, Twitter is enchanted. Here’s what people are saying.

i have to fly to nyc to see this https://t.co/UeYcH7ATWJ — Joseph Anton (@dicaprioyash) June 4, 2023

its really amazing. Such a master piece Mughal e Azam is "Taj Mahal of Bollywood" https://t.co/DawizgiANG — Muhammad Ali Ch (@_Beinghuman1995) June 3, 2023

Lovely same style dance https://t.co/Q6dkzvFX9j — Rifatullah Orakzai رفعت اللہ اورکزئی (@RifatOrakzai) June 3, 2023

The most beautiful actress in d world #MadhuBala known as d #Venus of IndianCinema #RememberingHer — JyotsnaDeviMardaraj (@jyotsnadevi33) June 5, 2023

Love this. The film is so rooted in theatre in form and style that makes perfect sense to move it to stage https://t.co/YxRmIZ0Jxa — Sunny Singh (@ProfSunnySingh) June 3, 2023

