There’s no list of iconic Hindi films without the mention of the 1960 magnum opus, Mughal-E-Azam. The film starring Madhubala, Dilip Kumar, and Prithviraj Kapoor has now also turned into a Broadway-inspired Musical.
Produced by Shapoorji Pallonji & directed by Feroz Abbas Khan, Mughal-E-Azam: The Musical began its 13-city tour, presented by Cinema On Stage, in North America last month. The team infused Indian classical music with kathak dance to present the immortal love story with exquisite costumes, stunning lighting, and live singing. There are over 150 members in the cast and crew.
As part of the promo, the show’s prelude was screened at NYC’s Times Square with an enormous flash mob by kathak dancers.
Naturally, Twitter is enchanted. Here’s what people are saying.
What do you think about this?
