Disclaimer: The following post contains spoilers from Season 2 of You.

It's no secret that when it comes to setting the audience straight about their misconceptions about You, Penn Badgley is a pro. I mean when the whole world was looking past his character's stalkerish, murderous tendencies in season 1, he was the one schooling them for their misplaced admiration.

Which house is that? The House of Representatives? ;) ok no more puns. Thanks for the love but... you know what I’m sayin 🙏🏻💁🏻‍♂️ — Penn Badgley (@PennBadgley) January 9, 2019

So, it comes as no surprise that he has just debunked another popular fan theory--about the mystery neighbour--doing the rounds of social media. At the end of season 2, the show makers give us a glimpse of Penn's new 'love interest' - his neighbour.

Considering the amount of time the second season spent on establishing Joe's relation with his mother, many fans theorized that the mystery woman was indeed his mother. In fact, fans went so far as to analyze Joe's behavior patterns and focus on the woman's physical features to try and prove the theory.

If there's a 3rd season, I'm going out on a limb and saying the neighbor will be Joe's mother and she'll be his last victim. #YouSeasonTwo pic.twitter.com/bvl3UZv1Ao — Monica Florence (@Moflo19) December 29, 2019

why are some people confused about the last scene? that woman/neighbor was definitely joe's mom. the hands were a dead give away... #YouNetflix — CL in IVYPARK (@realminne) December 27, 2019

What if that neighbor is Joe’s mom?. Think about it, Joe almost always does his homework on people, and it’s not in his character to cheat. Having such a huge reversal of character traits is very bad writing. I think that woman is not a romantic interest for Joe. — Trumpistrash (@Trumpistrash14) January 2, 2020

But, in an interview with Bustle, Penn Badgley stated that his mystery neighbor was anyone, but his mother.

She's definitely not his mom. I can say that.

Well, it's time to rewatch the show and try to figure out the identity of the mystery woman. Because what else will we do till the next season arrives?

