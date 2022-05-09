Munawar Faruqui won the first season of Lock Upp. He shared a story on his Instagram sharing with his fans that he would be visiting Dongri in the afternoon. He wrote, "Trophy 🏆 Dongri aa rahi hai. AAJ 3:30 PM"

And so he did, that too in style. He visited Dongri in his shiny BMW and his fans welcomed him with great cheer.

The Dongri residents welcomed him with great gusto. They gathered around him, shook hands and asked for selfies, and Munawar Faruqui lovingly abided. They even asked Munawar to show his trophy.

One fan wrote, "Wo Dongri wala tha, aag leke aaya tha".

The comedian shared several stories where he can be seen meeting his fans. He got overwhelmed by the response and wrote, "This love! Munawar ki janta ko salam aur shukriya."

I am super happy, can’t thank the audience enough. I want to just keep thanking people for the entire day right now. I feel blessed that I worked hard and I won the trophy. It's also my fans' blessings that helped me win the trophy.

- Munawar Faruqui told ETimes

