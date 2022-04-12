In yet another series of famous people and their educational qualifications, which shows your degree doesn't really have to dictate your career, let me present to you, some of the famous Indian stand-up comedians and their educational qualifications.

1. Munawar Faruqui

Munawar Faruqui is a stand-up comedian, rapper and writer who has been winning everyone's hearts with his authenticity, kindness and sweet antics on the reality TV series Lock Upp. He has done his schooling in Junagadh, Gujarat. Pertaining to his family's financial condition, Munawar Faruqui started working at a utensil store while attending school. He later started working as a graphic designer before venturing into stand-up comedy.

2. Zakir Khan

Zakir Khan has oodles of talent. From writing Shayaris to playing the Sitar, he does it all. He has done his schooling from St. Paul Higher Secondary School, Indore, has a diploma in Sitar and is a college dropout.

3. Kenny Sebastian

Kenny Sebastian went to Kendriya Vidyalaya N.A.L. for his education. He holds a degree in Visual Arts from the Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath.

4. Kanan Gill

Well-known for hosting the Pretentious Movie Reviews, Kanan Gill did his schooling at Ahlcon Public School, New Delhi and The Frank Anthony Public School, Bengaluru. He has done his engineering in Computer Science from MS Ramaiah Institute of Technology, and worked as a software engineer at Exeter Group Inc. for three years.

5. Vir Das

Vir Das was raised in Nigeria and India. He did his schooling at Indian Language School in Lagos, Nigeria and The Lawrence School, Sanawar and Delhi Public School, Noida. Vir Das attended Sri Venkateswara College (DU) for 18 months.

After which, Vir Das went to Knox College, Galesburg, Illinois, where he obtained his bachelor's degree in Economics and Theatre. He was also accepted into the Harvard University and Moscow Arts Theatre for their joint Stanislavsky Program.

6. Biswa Kalyan Rath

Biswa Kalyan Rath came into prominence for hosting his YouTube comedy series Pretentious Movie Reviews along with Kanan Gill. Biswa is an IIT Kharagpur graduate with a degree in Biotechnology. He worked in graphic design, advertising and software before he quit his job to become a full-time comedian.

7. Kunal Kamra

Kunal Kamra is known for his observational comedy about the absurdities of life. He attended Jai Hind College, Mumbai for a degree in commerce. He dropped out in the second year of his college and worked as a production assistant for 11 years.

8. Varun Grover

Varun Grover is a stand-up comedian, writer and poet. He holds a degree in Civil Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology (BHU), Varanasi. Varun was one of the writers and lyricists for the critically acclaimed movie, Masaan. He was also one of the writers of the show Sacred Games.

9. Mallika Dua

Mallika Dua shot to fame with her viral video Shit People Say: Sarojini Nagar Edition. She was schooled at the Modern School, Barakhamba Road, New Delhi and is a theater major from Franklin and Marshall College in the US.

Yet another proof that your degree doesn't dictate your career.

