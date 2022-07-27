Since its teaser was revealed, the song Kesariya from Ayan Mukerji's upcoming magnum opus Brahmastra has garnered a lot of attention. In the first place, because the audience was eager to see Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's chemistry in it.

To everyone's disappointment, however, the song had a surprising twist in the form of a "love storiyan". The song's melody also made fans think of other previously released songs by the time they were already getting used to the odd lyrics.

Your life is as beautiful as “Kesariya Tera Ishq Hai Piya”, don’t let any “Love Storiya” ruin it for you. — Naveen Kukreja (@NaveenRKukreja) July 17, 2022

The song Laree Choote, written by Pakistani rock band Call for the Abhay Deol and Neha Dhupia-starring film Ek Chaalis Ki Last Local, is strikingly similar to some of the tunes in Kesariya.

Abe itna bhi copy mat karo 😂#Kesariya pic.twitter.com/uNtaHKhylM — 𓃵 Ctrl C + Ctrl Memes 45 (@Ctrlmemes_) July 17, 2022

Today, though, isn't about any of that; rather, it's about a new rendition of the song that was posted by Anshuman Sharma, an Instagram user who is also a musician and composer.

So, this musician made the choice to reimagine Kesariya in the style of the enormously popular electronic musician Ritviz. Check out the video here:

And it appears that this rendition of the song is receiving more accolades than the original. As soon as this version was posted, numerous users flocked to the comments section to underline its accuracy.

Do you believe that this redention of Ritviz sounds more authentic than the original Ritviz?