If there was an award for the most hyped-up song ever, it would undoubtedly be granted to 'Kesariya.' And knowing Bollywood award shows, it might actually be a legit category. Ever since the teaser transformed into a full-fledged song, it's been stirring up a lot of controversies (ahem, Love Storiyan, ahem).

Your life is as beautiful as “Kesariya Tera Ishq Hai Piya”, don’t let any “Love Storiya” ruin it for you. — Naveen Kukreja (@NaveenRKukreja) July 17, 2022

Also Amitabh Bhattacharya : pic.twitter.com/ob3nAiaqMC — Varad Ralegaonkar (@varadr_tistic) July 17, 2022

The latest hot cup of tea? Twitter thinks it's copied:

Literally copied the beat of "Laree Chooti" and named it Kesariya, how can they be so shamless?? 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/3J9noyqtuI — Mansoor (@mansuuuurrrr) July 18, 2022

And three,because i copied tune of Kesariya song from "Kya hua jo larrri chhuti", a song from movie Ek chalis ki last local. That is also composed by Pakistani band "Call". Indians will be proud&happy

Kisi ko pata nahi chalega.#Kesariya #Brahmastra #RanbirKapoor#KesariyaSong https://t.co/V9GEdQrw1P pic.twitter.com/QvqJ3t5g5o — Dessie Aussie 🇮🇳🇭🇲 (@DessieAussie) July 18, 2022

Just can't get the hype around Kesariya.

There's a part that sounds copied from laaree chooti, that love storiyan bit, and a part we already listened to in reels. — Samiksha Govenkar (@sammy__circle) July 20, 2022

To hell with your Love Storiyaan outrage, kesariya actually has its tune copied from Laree Chooti.!! — Zeall R Soni (@blithesoul_) July 18, 2022

Kesariya composition is copied from kya hua jo laree chhuti from 1:40 ki last local. Pritam da copying(getting inspired) again — Ben Moonschild 🏳️‍🌈 (@Bensemol) July 17, 2022

Kesariya copied the tune of laree chootee and thought no would knew 😭😭😭 loool — Arch🦋📜💐🍟 (@BhaktaArchana) July 18, 2022

ha bhai pata he, kesariya, laree chhute ka copied he... konsa teer maar liya identify karke 💀 — arko🪐 (@oyyarko) July 20, 2022

Not just 'Laree Choote', but they suspect other songs too:

Just came across this song kesariya Tera Ishq hai piya

Through copy copy memes



Do you guys know that it surpassed the level of shame 😡and even copied singer actor and composer of 6 year old song channa mereya, yes

It also copied nom of likes😡😡



Hadd hai ,do rt😡 pic.twitter.com/ekAwtb1EWZ — Pyaru Ji (@pyaruJI) July 19, 2022

Some of the tunes in 'Kesariya' sound eerily similar to the song 'Laree Choote' composed by Pakistani rock band Call for the Abhay Deol and Neha Dhupia starrer Ek Chaalis Ki Last Local. It certainly doesn't help their case that Kesariyan composer Pritam has acquired quite the reputation.

Anyway, we leave the verdict up to you.

Here's 'Kesariyan:'

And here's 'Laree Choote:'

What do you guys think? Are they similar?