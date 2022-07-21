If there was an award for the most hyped-up song ever, it would undoubtedly be granted to 'Kesariya.' And knowing Bollywood award shows, it might actually be a legit category. Ever since the teaser transformed into a full-fledged song, it's been stirring up a lot of controversies (ahem, Love Storiyan, ahem).
Your life is as beautiful as “Kesariya Tera Ishq Hai Piya”, don’t let any “Love Storiya” ruin it for you.— Naveen Kukreja (@NaveenRKukreja) July 17, 2022
Kesariya Love storiyaan pic.twitter.com/rHNSn5lolO— 𝙺e𝚝♡ (@InsanelySsane) July 17, 2022
July 17, 2022
The latest hot cup of tea? Twitter thinks it's copied:
Kesariya tera copied hai piyaaa 🙂#KesariyaSong pic.twitter.com/TFqSZViyg6— Somali Bhattacharjee (@trulysane_) July 18, 2022
Literally copied the beat of "Laree Chooti" and named it Kesariya, how can they be so shamless?? 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/3J9noyqtuI— Mansoor (@mansuuuurrrr) July 18, 2022
And three,because i copied tune of Kesariya song from "Kya hua jo larrri chhuti", a song from movie Ek chalis ki last local. That is also composed by Pakistani band "Call". Indians will be proud&happy— Dessie Aussie 🇮🇳🇭🇲 (@DessieAussie) July 18, 2022
Kisi ko pata nahi chalega.#Kesariya #Brahmastra #RanbirKapoor#KesariyaSong https://t.co/V9GEdQrw1P pic.twitter.com/QvqJ3t5g5o
Kesariya composition is copied from kya hua jo laree chhuti from 1:40 ki last local. Pritam da copying(getting inspired) again— Ben Moonschild 🏳️🌈 (@Bensemol) July 17, 2022
Kesariya copied the tune of laree chootee and thought no would knew 😭😭😭 loool— Arch🦋📜💐🍟 (@BhaktaArchana) July 18, 2022
ha bhai pata he, kesariya, laree chhute ka copied he... konsa teer maar liya identify karke 💀— arko🪐 (@oyyarko) July 20, 2022
Not just 'Laree Choote', but they suspect other songs too:
#NetflixIndia #Jaadugar Song #Jaadugari >>> #kesariya #brahmastra— Aditya Sinha (@ad1tyasinha) July 17, 2022
Don't Believe: Check it out https://t.co/AciT5VIG73 pic.twitter.com/KwhoGVBl0T
Just came across this song kesariya Tera Ishq hai piya— Pyaru Ji (@pyaruJI) July 19, 2022
Through copy copy memes
Do you guys know that it surpassed the level of shame 😡and even copied singer actor and composer of 6 year old song channa mereya, yes
It also copied nom of likes😡😡
Hadd hai ,do rt😡 pic.twitter.com/ekAwtb1EWZ
Some of the tunes in 'Kesariya' sound eerily similar to the song 'Laree Choote' composed by Pakistani rock band Call for the Abhay Deol and Neha Dhupia starrer Ek Chaalis Ki Last Local. It certainly doesn't help their case that Kesariyan composer Pritam has acquired quite the reputation.
Anyway, we leave the verdict up to you.
Here's 'Kesariyan:'
And here's 'Laree Choote:'
What do you guys think? Are they similar?