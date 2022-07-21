If there was an award for the most hyped-up song ever, it would undoubtedly be granted to 'Kesariya.' And knowing Bollywood award shows, it might actually be a legit category. Ever since the teaser transformed into a full-fledged song, it's been stirring up a lot of controversies (ahem, Love Storiyan, ahem). 

The latest hot cup of tea? Twitter thinks it's copied:

Not just 'Laree Choote', but they suspect other songs too:

Some of the tunes in 'Kesariya' sound eerily similar to the song 'Laree Choote' composed by Pakistani rock band Call for the Abhay Deol and Neha Dhupia starrer Ek Chaalis Ki Last Local. It certainly doesn't help their case that Kesariyan composer Pritam has acquired quite the reputation. 

Anyway, we leave the verdict up to you. 

Here's 'Kesariyan:'

And here's 'Laree Choote:'

What do you guys think? Are they similar?