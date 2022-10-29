NASA, which has been treating us with breathtaking pictures of space over a period of time, has again shared an unbelievable picture taken through their satellites.

The satellite captured an image of what appeared to be a ‘smiling’ face-like pattern on the sun, made out of black patches, known as coronal holes. Taking to their social media account, the agency shared the stunning image.

Say cheese! 📸



Today, NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory caught the Sun "smiling." Seen in ultraviolet light, these dark patches on the Sun are known as coronal holes and are regions where fast solar wind gushes out into space. pic.twitter.com/hVRXaN7Z31 — NASA Sun, Space & Scream 🎃 (@NASASun) October 26, 2022

The post has garnered 14.1K likes and 3585 retweets. While some people pointed out how the smiling face looks a little creepy, others thought it was super cute.

Seems like all those young kids drawing a smiley sun in pre-school were onto something… — Mr J (@PuzzledSloth) October 27, 2022

if teletubbies chose a realistic sun, this would be it. — Loms (@baaaooooooooooo) October 27, 2022

It’s kind of cute 🤣 — hg_hg (@hg_stell) October 27, 2022

This just made my day — Neiro (@Neiro105) October 27, 2022

That looks so cool! It kinda does look like the sun is smiling. — Cathie (@al_animallover) October 27, 2022

Why does it look scary? 😂 — Yrene con Y (@marievsix) October 27, 2022

Like your smiling but not your solar breath.. 🙂🙃 — S4n74y4 (@S4n_b0g3nz0rg) October 28, 2022

ITS SO FUCKING CUTE!!!!!! — Juggz Hope (@JuggzHope) October 27, 2022

As per reports, these black holes can have some alarming consequences for our planet as they are the result of coincidental positioning. These black holes can also have physical effects on our planet as they release a complex stream of solar wind towards our planet that can cause an intense solar storm.

Which team are you on – creepy or cute?