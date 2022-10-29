NASA, which has been treating us with breathtaking pictures of space over a period of time, has again shared an unbelievable picture taken through their satellites.
The satellite captured an image of what appeared to be a ‘smiling’ face-like pattern on the sun, made out of black patches, known as coronal holes. Taking to their social media account, the agency shared the stunning image.
The post has garnered 14.1K likes and 3585 retweets. While some people pointed out how the smiling face looks a little creepy, others thought it was super cute.
As per reports, these black holes can have some alarming consequences for our planet as they are the result of coincidental positioning. These black holes can also have physical effects on our planet as they release a complex stream of solar wind towards our planet that can cause an intense solar storm.
Which team are you on – creepy or cute?