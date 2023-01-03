Whether we crave a scrumptious breakfast during the wee hours or need a quick snack after midnight, we, in a second, order it through the food delivering applications, at least once a weekend.

However, a man placed more than a whopping three thousand orders, all in just 2022!

ADVERTISEMENT Credits: The News Minute

Ankur, a national capital resident, placed a total of 3,330 orders through the application and became their greatest customer. In simpler words, he placed about nine food orders every day to reach this number.

In fact, now he has been dubbed as the nation’s biggest foodie for ordering the maximum number of orders in a year and well, we cannot agree more.

Credits: Pexels

Nevertheless, he isn’t the only one who ordered food in such huge quantities. While someone ordered 1098 cakes, another user ordered pizzas worth ₹25,455, at one time.

ADVERTISEMENT

And here, our mothers wouldn’t even allow us to order a healthy sub in a month because yeh ghas-phoos toh woh ghar pe bhi bana sakti hain!