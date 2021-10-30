When it comes to OTT platforms, we're seeing how so many shows have been popping up nowadays. You could say that that has given the audience more variety than we've ever seen before but on the flip side, there definitely seems to be a surplus of it all. And actor Nawazuddin Siddique seems to have similar thoughts about it.

According to an interview, Siddiqui says that he is quitting OTT as he thinks that it has become more about quantity than quality.

The platform has become a dumping ground for redundant shows. We either have shows that don’t deserve to be seen in the first place. Or sequels to shows that have nothing more to say

- Nawazuddin Siddiqui told Bollywood Hungama

The actor also said that OTT has become a business of a sort, and it is more profit-focused than aiming to bring in freshness like it used to in the beginning.

When I did Sacred Games for Netflix, there was an excitement and challenge around the digital medium. New talent was being given a chance. Now that freshness is gone. It’s become dhanda (racket) for big production houses and actors who are now so-called stars on the OTT platform...

- Nawazuddin Siddiqui told Bollywood Hungama

The Sacred Games star seems to think that OTT has pretty much taken over the entertainment industry in a way where we've lost the charm and enjoyment of the big screen.

He's definitely onto something. But also, we'll miss seeing more of him!