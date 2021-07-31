With season 5 of The Crown coming in, an early glimpse of our Queen Elizabeth II was shared by Netflix today. However, it has already stirred some confusion and conversations about it among netizens.

Imelda Staunton, who played Dolores Umbridge in the Harry Potter series, will now be the Queen.

Netflix captioned the post saying - An early glimpse of our new Queen Elizabeth II, Imelda Staunton.

An early glimpse of our new Queen Elizabeth II, Imelda Staunton. pic.twitter.com/ZeMSA1hDnv — The Crown (@TheCrownNetflix) July 30, 2021

But, this has left Harry Potter and The Crown fans confused. However, netizens had mixed reactions to this. Have a look.

I am sorry, but this will always be Dolores Umbridge for me. #TheCrown#HarryPotter https://t.co/fWozojSiEI — ChristinZ (@ChristinsQueens) July 30, 2021

Love the hair but the face, I will always see her as Professor Dolores Umbridge 😂😂🤣 —  ZOEL (@zoel_amp) July 31, 2021

this is how the queen will handle the british monarchy pic.twitter.com/7DapSEfpx9 — coconut head (@coconithead) July 30, 2021

I can definitely get Professor Umbridge vibes.#HarryPotter — Khilen Shah (@khilen_shah) July 30, 2021

Oh no! Professor Umbridge?? 😂😅 — Robie 🌻 (@wobieanne_) July 30, 2021

yourself as a villain to see yourself as the Queen?

yourself as a villain to see yourself as the Queen?#TheCrown #Netflix pic.twitter.com/Yumzavy2DY — ⚡Potter นะจ๊ะ (@PotterManiaTH) July 30, 2021

umbridge ran away from Hogwarts to be the queen of England😣🙏 — dee°˖✧ (@namanyadeedee) July 30, 2021

She is a great actress. (Check her out, for instance, in Sense & Sensibility.)

However, please god, I hope they don't put QEII in anything pink for her run... — Diana Jensen Cramer (@TheTrueDJC) July 31, 2021

Oh my goodness. Absolute perfection. I am beyond excited. Imelda will rule our screens. — Christopher Golds (@chrisgolds) July 30, 2021

She should have stayed at Hogwarts. It's a "no" from me.

"No" to the series and "no" to Netflix. — Mike Black (@Bb4Global) July 30, 2021

As I still see a bit of Umbridge, yes she will rock as Queen Elizabeth II. — Eda Güney (@EdaTalksTennis) July 30, 2021

What do you think?