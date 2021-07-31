With season 5 of The Crown coming in, an early glimpse of our Queen Elizabeth II was shared by Netflix today. However, it has already stirred some confusion and conversations about it among netizens.

Imelda Staunton, who played Dolores Umbridge in the Harry Potter series, will now be the Queen.

Source: Entertainment daily

Netflix captioned the post saying - An early glimpse of our new Queen Elizabeth II, Imelda Staunton.

But, this has left Harry Potter and The Crown fans confused. However, netizens had mixed reactions to this. Have a look.

