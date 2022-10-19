Teletubbies are coming back! Excited? *asks nervously*

Let me give you my unsolicited opinion: I’m scared. I don’t know whether it’s a good thing or not. In the past few years, we’ve seen so many of our old and gold shows, movies, and music getting weird-ass reboots that I don’t think I will be able to handle another attack on any one of my favourite childhood shows.

Apparently, Netflix has recently dropped a trailer for a Teletubbies Reboot Series that is all set to drop on November 14.

Watch the trailer here:

While the trailer is deriving all sorts of responses, Twitter can’t help but notice… A DIFFERENT BABY-SUN. Here are some of the mixed reactions from people.

How do you feel about this?

On a side: We’re not a target audience of this show, but childhood memories are sacred.

