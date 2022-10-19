Teletubbies are coming back! Excited? *asks nervously*

Let me give you my unsolicited opinion: I’m scared. I don’t know whether it’s a good thing or not. In the past few years, we’ve seen so many of our old and gold shows, movies, and music getting weird-ass reboots that I don’t think I will be able to handle another attack on any one of my favourite childhood shows.

Apparently, Netflix has recently dropped a trailer for a Teletubbies Reboot Series that is all set to drop on November 14.

Watch the trailer here:

While the trailer is deriving all sorts of responses, Twitter can’t help but notice… A DIFFERENT BABY-SUN. Here are some of the mixed reactions from people.

the sun baby should've been the same actor as the originals tbh



would've loved to see a 20-something year old person screaming at them to WAKE THE FUCK UP YOU'RE LATE FOR WORK https://t.co/r37mnWSwhl — Rudeism (@rudeism) October 18, 2022

Never thought I’d see a Teletubbies trailer in my lifetime https://t.co/2QkeEKRuCe — Alien Superstar (@CasaDupre) October 19, 2022

Y’all my inner child just glistened!!! Lala, & Po!!! & the smileycookies, and the sun is a black baby !!! Omgggg! I’m watching ! https://t.co/wmOqTy6Mn7 pic.twitter.com/sDlE9dXRKv — ALIEN SUPERSTAR (@DMB_XO) October 19, 2022

Me: I don't want my child to grow up making the same mistakes that I did



Also me: Sorry son you're watching this and that's final https://t.co/ysM4Sg1MEJ — Joshua Wittenkeller (@TheJWittz) October 18, 2022

THEY MASSACRED THE SUN https://t.co/GetNkHXNGn — Panda (@Sakuuda) October 19, 2022

THEY RUINED THE GODDAMN TELETUBBIES



IS NOTHING SACRED ANYMORE????? https://t.co/HGpYxyOhR7 — Caminacielos (@NostalgicUser) October 18, 2022

Why did they make the sunbaby a regular ass baby head 💀 https://t.co/fYGuBW0l4Q — Mazi (@PsycoToons) October 18, 2022

leaving house of the dragon fandom to join teletubbies stans https://t.co/PMC8rffkko — Vasilisa (@vasilisonka) October 18, 2022

Bro they didn't even make the babies blend into the sun, they just cut out baby heads and had them float through the sky. THis is an OUTRAGE and MY CHILDHOOD IS RUINED and I will be making a 12 hour rant video about how the Netflix Teletubbies reboot is garbage 😡😡😡😡😡😡 https://t.co/Yiz5xY8C9k pic.twitter.com/2iDqECyVzD — THE PIKMIN 4 IS REAL (@Schaffrillas) October 18, 2022

This is what g3 should’ve looked like 🙄 https://t.co/1W2zkzBWuy — Michael•Clops👁🕸️ (@MikeXclOps) October 18, 2022

WE ARE STUCK IN REBOOT HELL MAKE IT STOOOOOOOOP https://t.co/IrAf0pi5Hw — beboy cowbop (@duckiedotpng) October 19, 2022

If you’re logged into my netflix and you see “continue watching teletubbies”, please mind your business. https://t.co/1mqjyEmyxj — ツ (@ifazez) October 18, 2022

How do you feel about this?

On a side: We’re not a target audience of this show, but childhood memories are sacred.

Also Read: 44 Animated TV Shows That Prove The 90s Were The Golden Age of Cartoons