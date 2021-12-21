Netflix has finally dropped the first teaser of Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein starring Tahir Raj Bhasin, Shweta Tripathi Sharma and Anchal Singh in pivotal roles.

The eight-episode show revolves around a small-town man (Tahir Raj Bhasin), who is having an affair with his collegemate (Shweta Tripathi), being relentlessly pursued by a powerful politician's daughter (Anchal Singh), who is also his childhood friend. The teaser hints at the story taking a dark and risky turn when he tries to reclaim his life.

Directed by Sidharth Sengupta, the action romantic thriller also features Saurabh Shukla, Surya Sharma, Brijendra Kala, Sunita Rajwar and Arunoday Singh in supporting roles.

You can watch the entire teaser here:

The gripping show is slated to be released on January 14th, 2022.

Note: All the images are taken from the official teaser.