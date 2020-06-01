Recently, protests and riots broke out in several states in the US, as citizens marched to condemn the death of George Floyd, allegedly a victim of racial profiling by police officers. 

Consequently, #BlackLivesMatter trended on Twitter. Bollywood celebrities were also among those who condemned the racism on social media.   

There is so much work to be done and it needs to starts at an individual level on a global scale. We all have a responsibility to educate ourselves and end this hate. End this race war here in the US, and around the world. Wherever you live, whatever your circumstances, NO ONE deserves to die, especially at the hands of another because of their skin color. ⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣ On May 25th, George Floyd was pinned down by the neck by a Minneapolis police officer and died. He laid there, fighting for his life, struggling to breathe, and other officers just stood there and watched. The officer has now been charged with murder.⁣ ⁣⁣⁣ George, I am praying for your family. ❤️ ⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣ Text “FLOYD” to 55156 and sign the petition. ⁣⁣⁣ #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd

💔 #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd

However, netizens have now called out celebrities for condemning racism on one hand, but, on the other, endorsing fairness creams. 

The very concept of a fairness cream caters to the concept of racism because it is based on the presumption that one skin color is more desirable and consequently, superior, to others. 

Furthermore, fairness creams contribute to setting unrealistic beauty standards, primarily for women, but also for men. And yet, celebrities continue to promote them.   

Earlier, Bollywood celebrities were also called out for their 'selective activism', because they chose to comment about what was happening in the USA, but offered no comment on the on-going religious intolerance and casteism in India. 

Celebrities often have a large, impressionable fan base, and these fans are influenced by their actions. When celebrities promote a product that contributes to the ideology of colourism, then he or she is also contributing to a world where racism and its horrifying results will continue to exist. 

Because racism does not exist in a vacuum and instances of racial profile and violence are not isolated. 