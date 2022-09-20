SRK, the undefeated king of romance, has been stealing our hearts for three long decades with both his on-screen and off-screen charm.

From romancing with his infectious smile in the midst of snow-clad mountains to stretching his arms on a busy street, the actor has churned out some heartwarming movies throughout his career.

He made a home in the audience’s hearts with his hilarious, emotional and sometimes even negative roles.

Each actor, in their career, does a role that stays with the audience forever. It could be a signature pose, dialogue or the character name. And for Shah Rukh Khan, needless to mention, it’s all of the three.

However, the most iconic thing for the actor is his legendary screen name – Rahul.

It all started with his breakthrough role as an antagonist, which made him an overnight superstar, in Darr (1993). Rahul Mehra, an obsessive one-sided lover, managed to boil our blood and garner sympathy from his audience.

With his character Rahul Joshi, the actor donned the hat of an ambitious man who is willing to do anything and everything in order to keep his boss happy in Yes Boss (1997). From his courteous smile to his on-point dance steps in the famous songs from the movies, everything about this character was oh-so-great.

Then came the movie that broke all the records – Dil Toh Pagal Hai (1997). With another character named Rahul, the actor seamlessly outperformed himself. His character had just the right amount of humour, romance and innocence.

Rahul Khanna kisi se nahi darta! Gosh, only if we had a rupee for every time we heard this dialogue in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998). From his ‘cool’ neck-chain and multi-hued friendship bands to all his dialogues, this character gave us a ton of memories. In fact, he was the one who made us believe in the statement ‘ pyaar dosti hain’.

Rahul Raichand, the oh-so-sweet son and a dreamy partner in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001), was the man of my dreams throughout a great chunk of my childhood. Even though his father was remarkably toxic, he never gave it back to him, took a big step for his love and made a lavish life for himself on his own.

And lastly, the hilarious and witty, Rahul Mithaiwala from Chennai Express (2013). The man legit risked his life to save a stranger. Of course, it is one of the most iconic characters of his career.

Rahul – it’s not just a character name but an emotion for all SRK fans. It depicts his entire journey as an actor and how he has been entertaining his fans with a plethora of roles.

Rahul, naam toh suna hoga!