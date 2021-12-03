When you think of this song from New York, images of your last heartbreak automatically begin flashing before your eyes. With lines that are way too close to our hearts, Tune Jo Na Kaha is exactly what unrequited love feels like.

When Mohit Chauhan's soulful voice sang, "Khamakha bewajah khwaab bunta raha," it hit us right where it hurts. Because we've all imagined a happily-ever-after with someone who could never look at us the same way.

From how it feels to let someone go, even though you thought you'd be with them forever, this song just gets it.

It perfectly captures how it hurts to grow apart from someone you love, because they'll probably never see you the same way.

And the real pain behind one-sided love, knowing they don't feel anything at all, even when you leave.

This seems like a great time to listen to this song and have a good cry.

Even if you are in a happy relationship, this song will squeeze the tears out of you. That's just the power of Mohit's soulful voice and Pritam's lyrics in this song, that is still so relevant, 12 years later. We wish they still made songs like this, so we could play them on repeat and cry about our feelings, while sitting with a tub of chocolate. No, I'm definitely not talking from experience.