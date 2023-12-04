Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Animal has opened a can of reactions. On one hand, there is a section of the audience who is in love with how Ranbir brought the character to life, while on the other, there are people who are calling the movie out for all the right reasons. Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s third film lacks a good plot and no amount of justification can cover this up.

Apart from this, Animal is laden with gore and of course, misogyny; that you just cannot look past without assessing the ramifications it will have on the audience. With that said, we came across this old interview of Sandeep Reddy Vanga that he had given after Kabir Singh. He talked about his beliefs and his process. It takes us into the director’s mind and it’s a lot to unpack.

1. When he addresses the criticism that Kabir Singh received.

2. When he justified that slap scene.

3. When he said that we should not call out the toxic character because women around him said that they like a man who is like Arjun Reddy or Kabir Singh. Maybe, he needs to look at what the majority of the women have to say.

4. Slapping is just not justified. Yet the director goes on to justify the actions of the characters.

5. If being violent is how you show emotions to someone you are in love with, then maybe you need to take a step back and reassess.

6. He said he would deliver a violent film next and he ended up making Animal.

You can watch the entire interview by Anupama Chopra for Film Companion here.

