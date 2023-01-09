The good thing about the internet is that we keep discovering new things on a daily basis. And well, this keeps the excitement alive. In a weird plot twist, people have found pictures of Shah Rukh Khan and Angelina Jolie, from when they shared the stage for an award function. Brand new information, right?

ADVERTISEMENT A Twitter user shared pictures of the two from the first ever IIFA awards that were hosted in the year 2000. Apparently, king SRK also managed to make the actress laugh. SRK and Angelina Jolie had shared the stage to present a category. The winner for the same was Aishwarya Rai, and since she couldn’t attend the event, Sanjay Leela Bhansali had received the award on her behalf.

Of course, SRK didn’t leave an opportunity to flaunt his wit and joked how Angelina Jolie should know that “this (SLB) isn’t Aishwarya Rai.”

Twitter is understandably surprised by these pictures.

the dimples….her pink dress my god — s (@yoongienthusias) January 8, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT 2000 iffa 😭 — s (@yoongienthusias) January 8, 2023

this literally happened the year i was born in so 😭 — s (@yoongienthusias) January 8, 2023

SRK's effervescent charm,his wittiness & the way he romances Hollywood actresses will never get a taste of that paradise😌😌 — Sara (@SaraR0203) January 8, 2023

SHE LOOKED TOO WHIPPED FOR HIM 😭😭 — ester (@jeonjaegerr) January 8, 2023

need a romcom honestly — simran 🗡️ (@stheticsim) January 8, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT i giggled so hard when he said “we have to make sure angelina knows this is not aishwariya rai”😭 — noopie⁷🪁 ᵛⁱᵇᵉ (@namunimbu) January 8, 2023

I’m happier by the fact that I’m not the only one who didn’t know about this.