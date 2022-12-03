Thanks to the internet, we get to witness some hidden gems that we would never see. Now, who would have imagined a billionaire and business magnate dancing like a complete goofball? An old video of billionaire and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has created a stir on social media, and we love it.

The philanthropist is singing and grooving on the stage at the “Microsoft Windows 1995 Launch Party.” Have a look:

Microsoft Windows 1995 Launch Party 🕺🏻🖥 pic.twitter.com/3bzSVqSRVM — Lost in History (@LIHpics) September 29, 2022

The video was shared by a Twitter account named Lost in History and garnered more than 6 million views. Tweeples have a lot to say about this nostalgic video and shared their thoughts in the comment section.

I’d also dance like that after making billions. — YearlyMadeDaily (@YearlyMadeDaily) December 1, 2022

thats that "i just got that billie dollar bag" dance — totally not Sleepy_Cas Alt (@NotSleepy_Cas1) November 30, 2022

ohhh soundtrack because it was the Windows Start button debuthttps://t.co/k2O0a3qAbu pic.twitter.com/NkIGWZhWzj — Jane 🌱💙🇺🇦 (@localnotail) December 1, 2022

This a true nerd-parade but, holy cow, we’re they on to something. https://t.co/OmliN0GhEK — ~NewTab~ (@codfoltz) December 1, 2022

Hard to put into words how epic this was, and is. https://t.co/cobAIcD2J8 — Jackson H. Smith (@SmithFiduciary) December 1, 2022

I knew Kevin from The Office was based on a real person. 😂 https://t.co/MjVvjTZKyC — Gaelic Fire 🇨🇦 (@feistyandwise) December 1, 2022

Now, this was a pure historic moment.

Know more: Mukesh Ambani, Jeff Bezos & 7 Others Billionaires – This Is How Much Money They Make In A Minute.