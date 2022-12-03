Thanks to the internet, we get to witness some hidden gems that we would never see. Now, who would have imagined a billionaire and business magnate dancing like a complete goofball? An old video of billionaire and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has created a stir on social media, and we love it.
The philanthropist is singing and grooving on the stage at the “Microsoft Windows 1995 Launch Party.” Have a look:
The video was shared by a Twitter account named Lost in History and garnered more than 6 million views. Tweeples have a lot to say about this nostalgic video and shared their thoughts in the comment section.
Now, this was a pure historic moment.
