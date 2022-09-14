Desis Think This Om Shanti Om Scene Accurately Describes Alia Bhatt’s Role In Brahmastra

So, Brahmastra released last Friday and naturally, Alia Bhatt’s fans were excited to watch her chemistry with Ranbir Kapoor for the first time on the big screen. Well, chemistry toh pata nahin kidhar thi…cinephiles, who have watched Brahmastra in theatres, have been discussing her contribution in the film.

Someone just summed up Alia’s role in Brahmastra on social media and it’s oh-so-hilarious.

A still from Brahmastra

A Twitter user, @Ahad23043953, shared a scene from Shah Rukh Khan’s film Om Shanti Om and imagined how filmmaker Ayan Mukerji may have directed Alia on the sets of Brahmastra.

In the clip, SRK as Alia can be seen asking the director about his scene, “ Zara pata karna hai ki ye scene kya ho raha hai aur mere dialogue kya hain.” To which, the man as Ayan replies, “ Scene ye hai ki yahan kheton mein aag lagi hai aur tumhara dialogue hai bhaago!” And he goes away. And SRK be like, “ Itna hi?”

To know what happens next, watch the clip here:

Netizens are finding this crossover quite funny:

Ohh my God this is insane i mean sach and time Junoon trys to do something Shivaaa bulakar pura mood kharab kar dete hai 😂

SHIVAAAaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa!#Brahmastra #MouniRoy #AliaBhatt https://t.co/6CpWCHunoH — 𝒊𝒌𝒂𝒗𝒊𝒊 ♡ (@mounixsupremacy) September 13, 2022

I haven’t watched the movie yet! But if it’s true, this meme is hilarious 😂😂😂 https://t.co/KPyhqKBg7n — Varshini ♥ (@ImVarshini_) September 13, 2022

Kasam se yehi kar rahi hai woh poori movie mein (sic). @hafiz_sk1196

Here srk 😆😆😆😆 https://t.co/DTwhotAjRo — saryu (@sanam14356) September 13, 2022

I love this scene so much but this meme, oh my god 😂😂😂 https://t.co/QuERngf6zU — ᴊᴋ🦋 (@janhavikhanna) September 13, 2022

So so so true …. hahahaha https://t.co/9DXWeP2dL8 — Rituparna (@TweetRituparna) September 14, 2022

Watch the full scene from Om Shanti Om here:

Be it the Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Meghna Gulzar or Imtiaz Ali’s worlds, Alia Bhatt shone in every role that she played in their movies. Gangubai in Gangubai Kathiawadi, Sehmat in Raazi, and Veera in Highway are proof of it. However, Alia as Isha in Brahmastra didn’t have much to offer in the Ayan Mukerji universe. And certainly a major section of the audience felt so.

Her role was all about shouting Shivaaaaaaaa! Shivaaaaaa! Shivaaaaaa! Phew! Brahmastra director Ayan surely failed to use the great talent like Alia to the best of her ability.