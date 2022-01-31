There's nothing as fun as watching our favorite comedians & influencers in action. They know how to make the audience their own. But, don't we love it when we spot them in movies? So - here's a list of some memorable cameos that these comics and influencers made in Hindi movies and shows.

1. Mallika Dua

The comedy queen made a special appearance in the much-loved film, Hindi Medium. She played a bride-to-be, and gave it her own comical and relatable twist, and the audience loved it.

2. Varun Thakur

We love him for his stand-ups and we loved it just as much when we caught a glimpse of the comic in Jab Tak Hai Jaan. He was seen portraying a soldier in the film, with Shah Rukh Khan.

3. Rohan Joshi

Rohan Joshi is known for his AIB sketches but the comic also made an appearance in the 2016 film - Baar Baar Dekho. He portrayed Raj, the lead's best friend.

4. Abish Mathew

Our favorite host was seen in Meri Pyaari Bindu and we loved him! He played one of the roommates of the lead character portrayed by Ayushmann Khurrana.

5. Harsh Beniwal

The YouTube sensation made his movie debut with Student Of The Year 2. And fans loved to see him on screen! He shot to fame with his Dubsmash videos and soon garnered a huge following on social media.

6. Biswa Kalyan Rath

Though many fans remember his cameo from his own web series, Laakhon Mein Ek, what one may not know is that he also had a cameo in the adult comedy, Brahman Naman.



7. Kanan Gill

The much-loved comic was seen alongside Sonakshi Sinha in the 2017 film, Noor. And needless to say, fans were too excited to watch him on the big screen.

8. Kusha Kapila

Kusha Kapila never stops being relatable and we love her for that. She made her acting debut in the anthology film, Ghost Stories. She starred in the last segement, directed by Karan Johar.

9. Priya Malik

Priya Malik starred in the web series, Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein. She was spotted by a lot of fans and she also shared stills from scenes that didn't make it on screen.

10. Kapil Sharma

The Kapil Sharma Show fame was seen in ABCD 2. The comic was seen playing himself - when a clip of his show ran in the movie.

11. Dolly Singh

Dolly Singh knows how to make us laugh with her content. But watching her in Bhaag Beanie Bhaag was definitely a highlight. She was seen playing a happy-go-lucky friend alongside Swara Bhasker, and we loved her - didn't we?

Did you watch spot them when you first watched these films and shows? Let us know in the comments section below.