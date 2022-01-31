There's nothing as fun as watching our favorite comedians & influencers in action. They know how to make the audience their own. But, don't we love it when we spot them in movies? So - here's a list of some memorable cameos that these comics and influencers made in Hindi movies and shows.

1. Mallika Dua 

The comedy queen made a special appearance in the much-loved film, Hindi Medium. She played a bride-to-be, and gave it her own comical and relatable twist, and the audience loved it.

Still from the film
Source: Amazon Prime Video

2. Varun Thakur 

We love him for his stand-ups and we loved it just as much when we caught a glimpse of the comic in Jab Tak Hai Jaan. He was seen portraying a soldier in the film, with Shah Rukh Khan. 

Still from the film
Source: Amazon Prime Video

3.  Rohan Joshi 

Rohan Joshi is known for his AIB sketches but the comic also made an appearance in the 2016 film - Baar Baar Dekho. He portrayed Raj, the lead's best friend.

Still from the film
Source: Dailymotion

4.  Abish Mathew 

Our favorite host was seen in Meri Pyaari Bindu and we loved him! He played one of the roommates of the lead character portrayed by Ayushmann Khurrana.

Still from the film
Source: Reddit

5. Harsh Beniwal

The YouTube sensation made his movie debut with Student Of The Year 2. And fans loved to see him on screen! He shot to fame with his Dubsmash videos and soon garnered a huge following on social media. 

Still from the film
Source: Amazon Prime Video

6. Biswa Kalyan Rath 

Though many fans remember his cameo from his own web series, Laakhon Mein Ek, what one may not know is that he also had a cameo in the adult comedy, Brahman Naman.

Still from the film
Source: Netflix

7.  Kanan Gill

The much-loved comic was seen alongside Sonakshi Sinha in the 2017 film, Noor. And needless to say, fans were too excited to watch him on the big screen.

Still from the film
Source: Amazon Prime Video

8. Kusha Kapila 

Kusha Kapila never stops being relatable and we love her for that. She made her acting debut in the anthology film, Ghost StoriesShe starred in the last segement, directed by Karan Johar.

Still from the film
Source: IMDb

9. Priya Malik 

Priya Malik starred in the web series, Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein. She was spotted by a lot of fans and she also shared stills from scenes that didn't make it on screen.

Still from the show
Source: Netflix

10. Kapil Sharma 

The Kapil Sharma Show fame was seen in ABCD 2. The comic was seen playing himself - when a clip of his show ran in the movie. 

Still from the film
Source: Netflix

11. Dolly Singh 

Dolly Singh knows how to make us laugh with her content. But watching her in Bhaag Beanie Bhaag was definitely a highlight. She was seen playing a happy-go-lucky friend alongside Swara Bhasker, and we loved her - didn't we?

Still From the Show
Source: Daily News

Did you watch spot them when you first watched these films and shows? Let us know in the comments section below. 